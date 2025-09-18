On Camera: 30-Year-Old Man Collapses & Dies After Suffering Cardiac-Arrest At Juice Centre In Telangana

In a tragic incident that highlights the alarming rise of cardiac deaths among young people, a 30-year-old man collapsed and died instantly while drinking juice at a local centre on Wednesday night.

Ekalavya, a resident of Pallepad in Khammam district, was staying with a friend at the Ibrahimpatnam municipal centre when the incident occurred around 8 pm on September 17. CCTV footage captured the shocking moment when he suddenly collapsed whilst standing at the juice centre.

Witnessing the emergency, local residents immediately performed CPR and alerted police. Due to the unavailability of an ambulance, he was rushed to hospital in a police vehicle. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, confirming cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing disbelief over the young man's sudden demise. His body has been transferred to Ibrahimpatnam mortuary for post-mortem examination.

This tragedy underscores the growing concern over increasing heart attack fatalities across all age groups. Medical experts are witnessing an unprecedented rise in sudden cardiac deaths among seemingly healthy young adults, prompting calls for greater awareness about cardiovascular health and lifestyle modifications.