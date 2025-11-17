'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse By Indian Flyers |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has sparked a heated debate about the alleged misuse of airport wheelchair assistance by Indian passengers, leading Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to weigh in with a sharp response. The footage, originally shared by a Chinese X user, shows a long stretch of passengers seated in wheelchairs being pushed by airport personnel.

The uploader claimed that several passengers travelling on India–US routes were using wheelchair assistance not out of necessity but to access priority boarding and bypass long queues. The post suggested that on certain flights, the number of passengers requesting the service appeared unusually high, allegedly reaching up to 80 percent.

The video gained traction in India after another user reshared it, claiming that nearly 30 percent of travellers on India–US flights were requesting wheelchair support, despite many seemingly being physically fit. The user labelled it a growing 'scam' that was affecting genuinely dependent passengers, who rely on the service due to age, disability or medical reasons.

They should charge an additional ₹5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are! https://t.co/U12fJwBTtx — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 16, 2025

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video

The controversy intensified when Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw quoted the post and suggested introducing a fee to deter misuse. “They should charge an additional Rs 5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are!” she wrote, igniting a storm of mixed reactions.

While a section of users supported her suggestion, arguing that a fee would immediately discourage non-essential requests, others criticised the idea, saying it could unfairly burden people with disabilities or those with legitimate health limitations.

This will eventually hurt the passengers who genuinely need it. Instead of moving towards extra fees, we should educate people through government initiatives so they do not opt for these services when they are not truly required. The focus should be on civic awareness. — Asad Khan (@asad96khan) November 16, 2025

I agree with you. They should start charging for people below 70yrs .

Have seen young ladies also going on them , with extra luggage only for priority!! — Vinita jain (@vini1412) November 16, 2025

Atleast 50% of the Indian parents are forced to fly to their kids place in US/Canada as they got visa stamped. This way the kids could save atleast 1 travel trip to India.



This scene at airport might be of parents who are visiting abroad for the first time without any support.… — Enu_Gotthilla (@VijayarajB) November 16, 2025

In Germany they started charging and people stopped asking. Most of the time it’s NRI who invite parents they want to make immigration process smooth for parents and skip lines. NRIs should let their parents have adventure and figure out the challenges that come with entering new… — Deepak (@BigBullDeepak) November 16, 2025

No. That will inconvenience real specially-abled citizens. Two approaches:

1. Declare special needs at the time of booking the ticket, and not just as a last-minute opportunity grab at the counter.

2. Board all wheelchair and specially abled citizens at the end.

3. Charge a… — Pulkit Saraf (@Pulkit_Saraf) November 16, 2025

Some social media users questioned why the misuse by a minority should lead to punitive measures for those who genuinely depend on mobility assistance. Others advocated for stricter verification, mandatory medical documentation, or digital tracking instead of blanket charges.

Report Highlights Alleged Misuse Of Wheelchairs On Airport

Earlier this year, a CNBC-TV18 report highlighted the increasing volume of wheelchair requests across major Indian airports, especially for long-haul and international flights. Airlines, particularly Air India, reportedly receive unusually high request numbers every month, raising concerns about operational capacity, manpower allocation and passenger safety during boarding and deboarding.

With the issue now publicly amplified, sources told the news outlest that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may review existing policies and consider new guidelines to strike a balance between accessibility and accountability.