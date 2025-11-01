 Airlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAirlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports

Airlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports

According to the revised norms, to facilitate the timely provision of necessary assistance, passengers who have requested such support will report to the airport sufficiently in advance of their scheduled departure time.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Airlines can now charge for wheelchair services availed by able-bodied people at airports, with aviation regulator DGCA revising the norms.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to Carriage by Air - Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility'.

"Airline may levy appropriate assistance fee from passengers other than persons with disability (Divyangjan) and persons with reduced mobility who opt to use these services. The same shall be displayed on the airline's website," the DGCA said.

Read Also
IndiGo To Contest DGCA Order Imposing ₹40 Lakh Fine For Using Non-Qualified Simulators To Train...
article-image

The regulator had last month issued the draft civil aviation requirement on the use of wheelchairs at the airports, seeking comments from the public by September 19, following multiple complaints against both airlines and airport operators over wheelchair bookings.

According to the revised norms, to facilitate the timely provision of necessary assistance, passengers who have requested such support will report to the airport sufficiently in advance of their scheduled departure time.Considering airport-specific constraints such as terminal layout, security procedures, and resource availability, airlines may prescribe a minimum reporting time to facilitate seamless assistance, as per the revised CAR.

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam
Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys
Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys

Although the basic responsibility for providing wheelchairs is that of the airline operator as such requests are captured through the airline's booking and reservation systems. Further, airport operator shall provide extra wheelchairs wherever required for the convenience of their passengers, it said, adding that airlines should allow carriage of assistive devices free of charge on aircraft.

Read Also
DGCA May Impose Restrictions On Power Bank Use Onboard Flights
article-image

Also, as per the revised CAR, airlines may levy an appropriate assistance fee on passengers other than persons with disability (Divyangjan) and persons with reduced mobility who opt to use it, and it will be displayed on the airline's website.Airport building operator will display signage throughout the airport, including terminal areas, in a clear and unambiguous manner as per international standards. Airports to display a signage board for a reserved drop-off point for persons with proper visibility or reduced mobility before entering the airport, with proper visibility for taxis.

Further, airports are to ensure that reserved drop-off points remain vacant for persons with disability (Divyangjan) or reduced mobility, the DGCA said.Further airports to provide seating arrangement near the dedicated PRM counter, which is in close proximity and easily accessible from drop off area, the revised CAR stated.Airport operator will ensure that an adequate number of designated persons are available at the off-zone point to assist persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) or reduced mobility, it said.

Signages/markings reserved for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) or reduced mobility in all spaces (including floors) in the terminal building should be clearly indicated, as with disability (Divyangjan) or reduced mobility should Aviation per the Accessibility Standards and Guidelines for Civil issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 26% Growth In Auto Sales At 1,20,142 Units In October 2025

Deep Tech Startups, Venture Capital Firms Seek Tax Incentives, Regulatory Clarity & Strengthening Of...

Deep Tech Startups, Venture Capital Firms Seek Tax Incentives, Regulatory Clarity & Strengthening Of...

SEBI Imposes Penalties Of ₹2.64 Crore On 20 Individuals For Price & Volume Manipulation In Quasar...

SEBI Imposes Penalties Of ₹2.64 Crore On 20 Individuals For Price & Volume Manipulation In Quasar...

Airlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports

Airlines Can Now Charge For Wheelchair Services Availed By Able-Bodied People At Airports

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises