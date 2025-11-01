 Realty Firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Reports Net Profit Of ₹47.91 Crore For The Second Quarter Of 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty Firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Reports Net Profit Of ₹47.91 Crore For The Second Quarter Of 2025

Realty Firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Reports Net Profit Of ₹47.91 Crore For The Second Quarter Of 2025

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 33.06 crore during July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 15.96 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Read Also
Fintech Firm Basic Home Loan Expects Three-Fold Revenue Growth To ₹200 Crore Due To AI Tools &...
article-image

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.The company is the real estate arm of the large business conglomerate Mahindra Group.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scare People On The Streets | Watch
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scare People On The Streets | Watch
BSNL Clocks ₹11,134 Crore Revenue In H1 FY26, Targets ₹27,500 Crore Annual Run Rate: Minister
BSNL Clocks ₹11,134 Crore Revenue In H1 FY26, Targets ₹27,500 Crore Annual Run Rate: Minister
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

Central Consumer Protection Authority Imposes ₹8 Lakh Penalty Each On Dikshant & Abhimanu IAS For...

Central Consumer Protection Authority Imposes ₹8 Lakh Penalty Each On Dikshant & Abhimanu IAS For...

Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies Files Updated Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹2,000...

Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies Files Updated Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹2,000...

Adani Defense & Aerospace Awarded The Society Of Indian Defense Manufacturers Champion Award 2025

Adani Defense & Aerospace Awarded The Society Of Indian Defense Manufacturers Champion Award 2025

Realty Firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Reports Net Profit Of ₹47.91 Crore For The Second...

Realty Firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Reports Net Profit Of ₹47.91 Crore For The Second...