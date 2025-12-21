IPO Market Buzz In The Year’s Final Week, 11 New Issues To Open With Strong SME Dominance

India’s primary market will see strong activity in the final week of the year, with 11 new IPOs opening for subscription. |

Mumbai: As the market enters the second last week of 2025, activity in the primary market remains high. Investors will get several opportunities, as 11 new public issues are set to open in the coming week. This shows that despite the year-end holiday season, interest in IPOs is still strong.

A key highlight is the dominance of the SME segment, with 10 out of the 11 IPOs coming from small and medium enterprises. Only one IPO will be from the mainboard segment.

One Mainboard IPO to Open

The only mainboard issue next week is the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO. The IPO will open for subscription on December 22 (Monday) and will close on December 24 (Wednesday).

The price band for this IPO has been fixed at Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share. The issue is being managed by Nirbhay Capital Services as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.

Through this IPO, the company aims to raise over Rs 251 crore, making it the biggest public issue of the week.

SME IPOs to Dominate the Week

The SME segment will see heavy action, with 10 new IPOs opening for subscription. Between December 22 and December 24, IPOs of Sundrex Oil, Shyam Dhani Industries, Dachepalli Publishers, and EPW India will be available for investors.

From December 23 to December 26, IPOs of Apollo Techno Industries, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Admach Systems, Nanta Tech, and Dhara Rail Projects will open for subscription. In addition, the E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO will open on December 26 (Friday).

This strong flow clearly shows that SME IPOs continue to attract companies looking to raise funds from the market.

Several IPO Listings Also Scheduled

Apart from new issues, the coming week will also see five IPO listings. The KSH International IPO is expected to list on the BSE and NSE mainboard on December 23.

In the SME space, Neptune Logitek IPO is likely to list on BSE SME on December 22. Global Ocean Logistics India IPO and MARC Technocrats IPO are expected to list on December 24 on SME platforms. Meanwhile, Phytochem Remedies (India) IPO may list on BSE SME on December 26.

Overall, the final weeks of the year promise strong action in the IPO market, especially in the SME segment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions in IPOs or securities markets.