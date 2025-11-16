Lonavala Horror: Local Cab Operators Brutally Assault Outstation Driver Through Fake Ride Booking; WATCH | X @rajanrockss786

A shocking incident from Lonavala has gone viral, exposing growing tensions between local cab operators and outstation drivers in the popular hill station. On November 15, a disturbing video surfaced showing a group of local cab drivers brutally assaulting an outstation cab driver after allegedly trapping him through an online ride-booking app.

According to the video and local accounts, the attackers first searched for available drivers on platforms like Ola and Uber and deliberately booked the victim’s cab. Unaware of the setup, the driver accepted the ride and arrived at the designated pick-up point. The moment he reached the location, multiple local drivers, who had been waiting for him, surrounded his vehicle.

One of the men, identified as Sonya Gupta, can be seen in the video repeatedly hitting the driver and vandalizing the cab. The victim is heard pleading for mercy, explaining that he had only accepted the ride because he happened to be in the area and was having breakfast when the request came in. Despite his explanation and visible fear, the accused continued the assault and aggressively damaged the vehicle.

The footage, recorded by one of the attackers, shows the severity of the attack and the helplessness of the driver as he tries to shield himself. The video sparked outrage online, prompting swift action from authorities. Police have detained the main accused, Sonya Gupta, and initiated further inquiry into the matter.

Following the incident, several outstation cab drivers have alleged that this is not an isolated case. They claim such attacks have occurred multiple times, especially during peak tourist seasons, as conflicts over territory and customers intensify.

The viral clip has urged demands for strict action and better protection for cab drivers operating legally within the region. Many have urged authorities to address the growing hostility to prevent such violent confrontations in the future.