 Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously

A 25-year-old truck driver was booked posthumously after he lost control of his vehicle on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway near Tembhode village early Tuesday morning, killing himself and leaving his cleaner with serious injuries.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old truck driver was booked posthumously after he lost control of his vehicle on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway near Tembhode village early Tuesday morning, killing himself and leaving his cleaner with serious injuries.

Driver Identified as Karnataka Resident

Police said the driver, Amjad Ali Abbas Ali Makandar, a resident of Gulbarga, Karnataka, was allegedly driving rashly and negligently when the truck, loaded with sacks of jowar bound for Mumbai, rammed into an iron crash barrier around 6 a.m. and plunged off a bridge.

Cleaner Suffers Severe Injuries

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature Blast At Bathinda Home
19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature Blast At Bathinda Home
Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation
Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

The impact killed Makandar instantly, while his cleaner, Mira Patel Chand Patel (45), also from Gulbarga, suffered multiple fractures and severe injuries to his ribs, arms, and legs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The truck and its jowar cargo were badly damaged in the crash.

Fourth Such Incident in Nine Months

According to police officials, this is the fourth such incident of a truck toppling off the expressway in the last nine months. “The short height of the boundary wall is one of the reasons,” a Khandeshwar police officer said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Gavhan Phata; Panvel...
article-image

Case Registered Under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act

Following the investigation, a case has been registered against Makandar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 Sections 106(1) (death by negligence), 12(a), 125(b), 324, and Motor Vehicles Act Section 184 at Khandeshwar police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case...

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case...

Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

Maharashtra To Modernise Historic Sassoon Dock With Finnish Technological Collaboration

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO

Flash And Flames Reported In Mumbai Central–Valsad Fast Passenger Loco; No Injuries; VIDEO