 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Gavhan Phata; Panvel Police Launch Manhunt
A 24-year-old scooter rider was killed late Friday night after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Gavhan Phata on the Panvel-Uran road. The driver fled the scene, and Panvel City Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Mayuresh Sunil Mhatre, 24, fatally hit by unidentified vehicle in a hit-and-run near Gavhan Phata, Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old scooter rider was killed late Friday night after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Gavhan Phata on the Panvel-Uran road. The driver fled the scene, and Panvel City Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Mayuresh Sunil Mhatre, a resident of Mulekhanda Teli Pada, Chanje in Uran. Police said Mhatre was returning home on his scooter (MH-46/CQ/1566) from Panvel when the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m.

Accident Details

According to police, the unidentified vehicle rammed into Mhatre’s scooter near the jungle cut at Gavhan Phata, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead before admission.

Police Action

Panvel City Police have registered a case against the unknown driver for rash and negligent driving and causing death, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle.

