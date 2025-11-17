 Mumbai News: Skyscanner’s Snack Transit Pop-Up Turns Global Snacking Into A Travel Adventure
By tapping into India’s deep-rooted passion for food, the rise of food trucks, and the growth of culinary exploration, Skyscanner highlighted how snacks can serve as an entry point into cultural discovery and travel inspiration.

Global travel app Skyscanner brought its first-ever Snack Transit pop-up to Mumbai, drawing inspiration from its Travel Trends 2026 Report, which revealed that Indian travellers increasingly enjoy exploring local supermarkets abroad.

The “shelf discovery” trend in the report shows that 79% of Indian travellers love browsing supermarkets overseas as a way to experience new cuisines and cultures. By tapping into India’s deep-rooted passion for food, the rise of food trucks, and the growth of culinary exploration, Skyscanner highlighted how snacks can serve as an entry point into cultural discovery and travel inspiration.

Pop-Up in Mumbai and Delhi Draws Diverse Crowd

Held at Carter Road in Mumbai on Saturday and at Select CityWalk in Delhi on Friday, the pop-up offered visitors a global tasting journey, allowing them to sample and collect snacks from 16 countries, including favourites like Kit Kat Matcha, Sriracha Chilli Topaki, Tim Tam and Coca-Cola Cherry.
The experience transformed snacking into a cross-cultural adventure that resonated with a diverse audience Gen Z explorers, young professionals, families, students, and avid travellers drawn to the blend of flavour and wanderlust.

Food Truck Becomes Cultural Hotspot

At the centre of the Skyscanner Snack Transit was a vibrant food truck where around 2,000 guests redeemed over 3,000 complimentary snacks from countries ranging from Japan to Mexico.

Surrounding the truck, interactive zones brought the brand’s travel spirit to life, featuring trivia-based games such as the Spin Wheel and Claw Machine, where guests tested their travel knowledge to win extra snacks. A Photo Booth added to the excitement by allowing visitors to capture their “moment of discovery” with instant print souvenirs.

Travel Inspiration Through Flavour

Neel Ghose, travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner, said, “The Skyscanner Snack Transit isn’t just about food; it’s about the way we travel today. Curiosity has become the new currency of travel, and what used to begin with a search bar now starts with a spark of discovery sometimes on a supermarket shelf, sometimes on a city street. By reimagining global snacks as symbols of exploration, we wanted to show how travel inspiration can be both tangible and universal.”

