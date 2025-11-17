'Terrorism Has No Religion': Mumbai’s Inter-Religious Council Condemns Delhi Car Blast

The members o The Inter-Religious Solidarity Council, Mumbai (IRSC) organized Press Conference to condemn the Delhi Red Fort car blast at Press Club in Mumbai. | FPJ/Vijay Gohil

Various religious leaders and community members from Mumbai, under the banner of the Inter-Religious Solidarity Council (IRSC), convened to issue a strong condemnation of the recent car-blast terrorist attack in Delhi. The participants unequivocally asserted that acts of terror stand outside the boundaries of any faith, firmly reiterating that terrorism has no religion.

Press Meet at Mumbai Press Club

At a press conference organised at the Mumbai Press Club, prominent figures from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Zoroastrian and Jain communities expressed deep anguish and extended solidarity to the victims and their families. They stressed that terror outfits involved in such attacks do not represent the teachings of any religion, and unanimously demanded swift and rigorous action against the perpetrators.

Call for Peace and Justice

Keshav Chandra Das, convenor of IRSC Mumbai and a member of ISKCON Chowpatty’s executive committee, said, “Such actions are a threat to all religions, which fundamentally advocate peace. We demand that those responsible for this senseless act of terrorism be brought to justice, and we also appeal to everyone to reaffirm their commitment to social harmony and national unity, because peace and unity can sustain only through mutual respect and cooperation.” He added that members of all communities should spread a message of peace to commemorate the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

Shared Values Across Faiths

The solidarity meet highlighted the shared commitment of all faiths to peace, harmony and the sanctity of human life. The leaders stated that the true spirit of all religions is rooted in love, compassion and brotherhood, while the twisted ideologies driving terrorism are a complete distortion of religious tenets.

Rejecting Islamophobia and Misconceptions

Mohammad Faiyaz Baqir, a religious leader from the Muslim Shia community, said, “Terrorism is a disease of conscience and these people’s religion is terrorism. Islam does not allow anyone to even disrespect any individual, so whoever engages in terrorist acts can never be called a Muslim. The perception of labelling Islam as a religion of terror comes from the global political conspiracy of Islamophobia. Therefore, those attributing terror to any one religion are also engaging in an act of terror by instilling fear and poison among harmonious communities.”

Justice Without Harassment

The council demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice with the strictest punishment. However, a critical point stressed by the leaders was the absolute necessity of ensuring that the pursuit of justice does not inadvertently lead to the harassment or framing of innocent individuals from any community.

Appeal for Teaching Peace to the Next Generation

Mangeshda from the Kriya Yoga Foundation said, “It is shocking that the suspects of this attack, who were highly educated people, did not understand that humanity is the biggest religion. Terrorism is a political issue and therefore all religious leaders are coming together to demand peace. We pray that those still on the path of violence understand that terrorism will not let anyone live in peace. We should all start by teaching these values to our children.”