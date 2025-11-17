Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy: Corruption Charges Added Against Suspended IPS Officer Kaiser Khalid After ACB Report

Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid Addresses Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Amid Ongoing Scrutiny |

Mumbai: The investigation into the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case has taken a new turn, with the legal troubles of suspended IPS officer Kaiser Khalid expected to deepen. Based on a report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), additional sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) have now been added to the FIR. Senior officials confirmed that the ACB’s report contains substantive findings indicating corruption, making this action necessary.

17 Dead and 80 Injured in May 13 Tragedy

On 13 May 2024, a massive hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, killing 17 people and injuring more than 80 others. While the initial FIR was registered for negligence, police officials have now stated that names of officials linked to corruption can also be incorporated. These names may be included in the chargesheet, allowing further legal action.

ACB Flags Misconduct in Hoarding Permission Granted to EGO Media

According to the report submitted by the Crime Branch to the state Home Department, Kaiser Khalid who was then the Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner allegedly ignored rules and tender norms while granting permission to EGO Media to install a hoarding on Railway Police land.

Investigators found evidence suggesting criminal misconduct, leading to the addition of Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Required sanction under Section 17A of the PCA has also been obtained.

Allegations of Payments and Favouritism Surface

The report also cites allegations by businessman Mohammad Rais Khan, who claims he paid ₹30 lakh to a company linked to Khalid’s wife, and also bore expenses for Khalid’s stay at his hotel in the United States.

Meanwhile, Arshad Khan, accused of receiving ₹84 lakh from EGO Media, was arrested earlier in Lucknow. The investigation is progressing rapidly, and the possibility of stringent action against all accused, including senior officials, has increased significantly.

