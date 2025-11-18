Maharashtra Crime: CBI Probes Postal Official for Allegedly Misappropriating ₹17.90 Lakh From Savings And Sukanya Accounts

CBI begins probe into alleged ₹17.90 lakh misappropriation at Nagpur post office | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against a postal department official for allegedly misappropriating an amount of Rs 17.90 lakh from 18 saving bank accounts and 05 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts of a post office branch.

Complaint Filed by Senior Postal Officer

According to the CBI sources, a written complaint was received from the senior superintendent of post offices, Nagpur City Division. The complaint alleged that one V. Thakre while posted and functioning as gramin dak sevak, Sindhi Umari branch post office, Nagpur, during the period December 2017 to September 2025 accepted cash amounts from 18 saving bank account holders and 05 Sukanya Samruddhi account holders of Sindhi Umari branch post office and made entries in the respective passbooks but did not account for deposits and withdrawals in the books of account of Sindhi Umari branch post office nor in the computer system.

Fake Passbook Entries and Misuse of Post Office Stamp Alleged

"The entries of deposits and withdrawals in the passbook were made by Thakre under his handwriting and signature and he also appended the date stamp of the branch post office against some deposits/withdrawals in the passbooks. He misappropriated an amount of Rs 14.14 lakh from 18 saving bank accounts and Rs 3.75 lakh from 05 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts at Sindhi Umari branch post office. Thus, Thakre misappropriated an amount of Rs 17.90 lakh from 18 Saving Bank Accounts and 05 Sukanya Samruddhi Accounts of Sindhi Umari branch post office."

CBI Registers Case Under BNS, IPC and PCA

The CBI has recently registered a case under section 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 477A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

