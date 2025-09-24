Maharashtra News: CBI Probes 2 Postal Officials Over ₹15.95 Lakh Misappropriation In Chandrapur RD Accounts

CBI investigates Chandrapur postal officials for alleged ₹15.95 lakh RD account fraud | Representative image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe against two postal department officials for having allegedly misappropriated a sum of Rs 15.95 lakh from 20 recurring deposits accounts of various account holders of Branch Office, Govindpur, Chandrapur Division.

Complaint Filed By Postal Authorities

According to the CBI sources, a written complaint had been received by the CBI Nagpur Branch from S. Ramakrishna, senior superintendent of post offices, Department of Post, Chandrapur against a sub-post master, sub post office, Allapalli, Chandrapur Division and another official from the Govindpur branch office for taking legal action against them for having misappropriated a sum of Rs 15.95 lakh from 20 recurring deposits accounts of various account holders of Branch Office, Govindpur.

Alleged Criminal Conspiracy And Fraudulent Withdrawals

"The complaint prima facie disclosed that during the period 2018-22 the accused persons while working in the capacity of public servants entered into in criminal conspiracy with each other and in furtherance to the said criminal conspiracy, accused sub-post master allegedly prepared forged withdrawal slips under the false signature of depositors of recurring deposit accounts of Branch Office, Govindpur and then he sent the same to the other co-accused for withdrawal of amounts from RD accounts on the pretext of loan against deposit of RD accounts, pre-closure of RD accounts and closure of RD accounts," said a CBI official.

Misappropriation Method And Impact

He added, "The accused fraudulently and dishonestly processed such loan, pre closures and closure and then they withdrew the amounts that is the deposits of RD Accounts through the saving bank accounts of RD account holders or in cash by making forged signatures of depositors. They dishonestly & fraudulently also made entries in the records of sub post office, Allapali & branch office, Govindpur and in software of the department against such withdrawal. Thereby, they misappropriated a sum of Rs 15.95 lakh and caused wrongful gain to themselves and corresponding wrongful loss to the department. The acts of accused public servants disclosed offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by public servant, forgery, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document and misappropriation of government funds."

