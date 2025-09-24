Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Sentences Fake CBI Officer To 3 Years In Jail For Duping Businessman And Rakesh Roshan

Fake CBI director Ashwini Kumar Sharma sentenced via video conferencing by Mumbai special court | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a rare instance, the special CBI court through video conferencing on Tuesday sentenced ‘fake CNI director’ Ashwini Kumar Sharma to three years in jail. Sharma was accused of duping many persons, including film maker-actor Rakesh Roshan, by posing as a CBI director.

Accomplice Already Convicted In 2022

Sharma’s accomplice Rajesh Ranjan was already held guilty in 2022. However, Sharma’s case was separated as he had gone into a coma after meeting with an accident. The court was informed that Sharma is suffering from 85% disability and is not in condition to move. He was therefore produced through video conferencing from his residence.

Court Pronounces Verdict

On Tuesday, after his identity was verified, the special CBI judge AV Kharkar, in the presence of CBI prosecutor Sandeep Singh and defence advocates, pronounced the verdict holding Sharma guilty.

Evidence Of Impersonation And Fraud

The court held, “The evidence on record conclusively establishes that the accused had impersonated a CBI officer. He obtained Rs25 lakh from Ismail Merchant for getting a complaint registered by the CBI. He had also taken Merchant to the CBI headquarters and introduced him to an officer, who promised to register a complaint.” The court noted that Merchant was escorted to the office of a deputy commissioner of police.

CBI Arrest And Modus Operandi

Sharma was arrested by the CBI. During his custodial interrogation, he divulged that he cheated several persons with this modus, following which the agency issued a public notice and called upon the individuals cheated by the accused to file a report. Accordingly, Merchant had approached the agency.

Fraud Against Business Partner

Merchant runs a construction business in the name of Arsh Constructions in partnership with one Fioz Tinwala. Sometime in 2005-06, Merchant alleged that Tinwala transferred vacant flats in the name of his family members and associates and committed fraud. Hence he wanted to get a case registered against Tinwala. Sharma posing as a CBI official offered to help.

