Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy: State Cabinet Accepts Justice Bhosale Committee Report, Orders Action Against Officials

Mumbai: The state cabinet on Tuesday accepted the report of the Justice Dilip Bhosale committee, which was set up to conduct a high-level probe into the illegal hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar in May last year. The tragedy had claimed 17 lives and left 74 others injured.

Recommendations Against Officials

The report has recommended action against the state officials responsible for the illegal hoarding. In its response, the state government stated in the action taken report (ATR) that a departmental enquiry (DE) of former commissioners (Government Railway Police) Quaisar Khalid and Dr Ravindra Shisve was underway.

Committee Formation and ATR

The tragedy led the state government to appoint the Justice Bhosale committee, which included the Director General of Police, Additional Commissioner of the BMC, a structural engineer from IIT Bombay, an Income-Tax officer, and a chartered accountant. The report was submitted to the government in May and forwarded to the home department for further action.

Another committee under the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the home department was formed to study the report and prepare an ATR. The ACS committee has recommended 21 points as guiding principles. Appointing a nodal mechanism for action against unauthorised boards. It has been stated that the municipal bodies have full authority to take action.

Guidelines for Hoardings

It has been recommended that the hoardings should not be put up on terraces or compound walls. Detailed recommendations have also been made regarding location-specific hazards, traffic safety, pedestrian safety and convenience, especially for the disabled, design, surroundings, and environment.

It also states that directions are being given to the BMC and other civic bodies across the state for the implementation of the recommendations and the ATR.

Action Against GRP Officials

The report recommended action against both senior railway officers who headed the GRP, sources said. In its ATR, the home department stated that the DE was against both officers, while Khalid has been placed under suspension.

Regulations on Hoarding Size

The ATR states that, henceforth, no hoarding exceeding 40X40 in size will be allowed, with a minimum height of 11 feet and a maximum height of 60 feet. All the illegal hoardings across the state will be removed immediately by the civic or local authorities. The civic authorities will set up an independent agency for licenses and permissions, and the civic body chief will be the final authority in this matter.

The civic authorities will initiate action against the illegal hoardings and, if necessary, ask the police to take action, the ATR has stated. The Justice Bhosale committee was tasked with examining the roles of those responsible for erecting the hoarding and the adjoining petrol pump in Ghatkopar. The committee was asked to go into the details of the role played by the GRP and its officials, besides suggesting measures to avoid such incidents in future.

