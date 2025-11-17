Mumbai One App Records 3 Lakh Registrations, Enables Over 7 Lakh Journeys In First Month |

The Mumbai One App, launched by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has rapidly become a commuter favourite, recording over 3 lakh registrations and enabling more than 7.15 lakh journeys within just a little over a month.

One App for All Public Transport Systems

Designed as a single digital mobility platform, Mumbai One integrates ticketing across 11 major transport agencies, including BEST, Mumbai Suburban Railways, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, 7, and the Navi Mumbai Metro.

MMRDA officials described the public response as “overwhelming,” reaffirming the authority’s commitment to using technology to create smarter, quicker, and more convenient travel for Mumbaikars.

Seamless Multi-Modal Travel With a Single QR Code

Through the app, commuters can plan routes, purchase tickets, and travel across multiple systems using a single QR code beliminating the need for separate tickets or juggling multiple apps. This integration is expected to significantly improve the experience of those who rely on multi-modal travel.

BHIM Cashback Offer Valid Until December 2025

Users booking journeys via the BHIM App can benefit from a 20% instant cashback, applicable on transactions of Rs 20 and above. The cashback is capped at Rs 10 per transaction, with each user eligible for up to six transactions per month. The offer remains valid until 31 December 2025.

More Than Just Ticketing

“Beyond ticketing, the app offers real-time route planning, helping users choose the best travel options based on time, connectivity, and transport mode,” an official said.