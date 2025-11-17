 BMC To Add 910 MLD Advanced Treatment Unit At Pise–Panjrapur Plant, Boosting Mumbai’s Water Capacity To 1,820 MLD
article-image
BMC to expand Pise–Panjrapur plant with a new 910 MLD advanced treatment unit | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is expanding the Pise–Panjrapur water treatment plant by adding a new 910 million litres per day (MLD) state-of-the-art facility next to the existing 455 MLD unit. This upgrade will raise the plant’s total capacity from 1,365 MLD to 1,820 MLD, strengthening the supply of purified water to Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

Aging Infrastructure Pushes Urgent Modernisation

The BMC supplies 4,100 MLD of water to the city, which is purified at the treatment plant at Bhandup complex and Pise-Panjrapur. However, the ageing Bombay–1 water treatment plant, built in 1979, has deteriorated beyond viable service, rushing the BMC to fast-track construction of a new 7.6-hectare facility.

A senior civic official said, "The plant will deploy high-rate gravity filtration, advanced coagulation, and a backwash-water recycling system, enabling greater treatment capacity within a smaller footprint. Once operational, it will replace the existing 455-MLD plant, whose capacity will be integrated into future demand planning."

Welspun Enterprises to Execute Expansion Work

The expansion work of the water treatment plant will be carried out by Welspun Enterprises Limited. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 3,145 crore and the work is expected to be completed over the next four years. After which the contractor will also be responsible for the project’s maintenance for a period of 15 years, said an official.

