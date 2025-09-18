Maharashtra Tops In Millionaire Growth With 1.78 Lakh Wealthy Households

File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The number of millionaire households in Maharashtra has grown by 194% to 1.78 lakhs in the last four years, which is the highest in the country. According to a latest wealth report, Mumbai alone hosts 1.42 lakh millionaire households with Maharashtra being the preferred investment destination for 43% of Indian millionaires.

India now has 8.71 lakh millionaire households, families with a net worth of at least 8.5Cr, increasing by 90% from 4.58 lakh in 2021, revealed the ‘Mercedes Benz-Hurun India Wealth Report 2025’ launched on Thursday. The report states that the number of such millionaire families have grown by 445% from 2017 whereas only 0.01% became billionaires. However, these households comprise only 0.31% of the total households in India, highlighting the growing wealth disparity in the country.

Notably, the report revealed that Maharashtra leads the country in terms of millionaire households, 1.78 lakh, recording a 194% growth since 2021. Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, alone hosts 1.42 lakh millionaire families, which is again the highest in the country, followed by 68,200 in New Delhi. The report stated that the economic expansion of Maharashtra, which is home to 471 individuals featured in the ‘Hurun India Rich List 2024’, is underpinned by a 55% increase in its gross state domestic product (GSDP) between 2020-21 and 2023-24, crossing Rs40 lakh crore. Similarly, Mumbai accounts for 80% of the state’s total wealth, backed by 55% GSDP growth.

Maharashtra stood out as the most preferred investment destination in India for millionaires, with 43% of them choosing it over Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi NCR, revealed the ‘Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2025’, also launched on Thursday. The survey revealed that stocks, real estate, and gold remain the top asset choices for millionaires with 51% expecting Indian real estate to grow in the next two years, while 38% believe it will remain stable.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said, “I am struck by the extraordinary upward mobility we’re witnessing in India. This democratisation of prosperity speaks to the resilience of our economy, with opportunity spreading to millions of new wealth creators. We project India’s millionaires could double to around 1.7 to 2 million households in the next decade. Powered by our young demographic, technology and entrepreneurial spirit, India is poised to become the world’s fastest-growing wealth hub, gradually closing the gap with the leading economies.

Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, highlighted that the millionaires are also quickly shifting towards luxury electric vehicles (EVs) in comparison to the overall shift in general EVs. He stated that while the overall shift to EV is around 4%, luxury car owners record an 11% shift. “India's growth story underscores the resilience and transformation of the economy, driven by a burgeoning domestic market and soaring aspiration of today’s young generation. Mercedes-Benz remains a symbol of social prestige, financial affluence and unmatched desirability,” he added.