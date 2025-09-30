Mumbai: Special NIA Court Refuses Bail To Techie Arrested For Links With ISIS | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has refused to grant bail to Zoheb Khan, arrested for links with ISIS. The court observed that he prima facie committed acts that are “offences even in religious, moral and social perspectives”.

About The Case

Khan, an IT professional working in the field of digital marketing, was arrested on February 15 last year. He had sought bail, claiming that mere knowledge or even discussion of the plan is not per se enough to arraign him. As per the prosecution’s case, Khan pledged allegiance towards the Khalifa of ISIS, and they were planning to target vital and strategic Indian establishments such as army training camps, centres and units. He is also accused of radicalising and recruiting gullible youths.

The accused were also raising funds for ISIS and procuring materials to fabricate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to attack various places and create terror. While rejecting his bail, special NIA judge Chakor Baviskar referred to various verses of the Quran and said, “The Holy Quran emphasises loyalty to the state by instructing its believers to obey Allah… and those under whose authority the believers are living. The believers of the Quran must be loyal to the land wherever they are residing.”

The court added, “Love and loyalty towards one’s own country is in no way in conflict with commitment to Allah and Quran. A true Muslim fulfils his duties to both.” The court added, “If the accused still has total disregard towards the Great Messenger of the Almighty and abhorrent disrespect towards the great preaching of the Holy Book, by not following the above quotations, what else prima facie evidence is required to conclude that the accused can commit any sin, any offence that is forbidden by the rule of the almighty and by the rule of the land, respectively."

