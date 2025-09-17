 Navi Mumbai Shocker: Sanpada Teacher Booked For Slapping 4-Year-Old KG Student, Causing Ear Injury
The incident occurred on September 11 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, when the child accidentally spilled another student’s lunch while sitting on his lap. The teacher allegedly responded by slapping the boy, which allegedly led to bleeding from his right ear. The child later required medical treatment.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Sanpada private school teacher booked for slapping 4-year-old KG student | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A junior KG student’s father has lodged a police complaint against a teacher at a private school in Sector-4, Sanpada, accusing her of assaulting his four-year-old son.

Incident in Classroom

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on September 11 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, when the child accidentally spilled another student’s lunch while sitting on his lap. The teacher allegedly responded by slapping the boy, which allegedly led to bleeding from his right ear. The child later required medical treatment.

FIR Registered by Police

Sanpada Police confirmed that a FIR has been registered against the teacher under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to voluntarily causing hurt.

article-image

Further Investigation Underway

“We are investigating the matter further. Statements will be recorded, and the school administration will also be questioned,” a police officer said.

