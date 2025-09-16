Navi Mumbai News: Ramsheth Thakur College, Mokhada, Wins University Of Mumbai’s Best College Award 2025

Ramsheth Thakur College leaders receive the Best College Award from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has conferred its annual Best College Award on Ramsheth Thakur Arts, Science and Commerce College, Mokhada, run by Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. The award was presented by Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at a function held at the university’s Kalina campus.

Excellence in Academics and Social Responsibility Recognised

The university cited the college’s academic quality, research contributions, initiatives for student development, social responsibility and national and international participation as the basis for the honour.

Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

The ceremony at the Green Technology Auditorium was attended by Minority Affairs Secretary Chandrashekhar Kumar, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande and other dignitaries.

College Leaders Receive the Award

The award was received on behalf of the institution by Rayat Shikshan Sanstha Secretary Vikas Deshmukh, Principal Dr. Arun Chandore, Vice Principal Dr. Santosh Mengal and former Principal Dr. Laxman Bhor.

Community and Alumni Praise the Achievement

Chairman Chandrakant Dalvi, Vice Chairman Adv. Bhagirath Shinde, senior council member and donor former MP Loknete Ramsheth Thakur, and members of the College Development Committee congratulated the college.

Also Watch:

A Beacon of Rural Education

Known for providing quality education to rural students in Mokhada, the institution has now earned distinction across the university and has been hailed as a source of inspiration for both students and society.

