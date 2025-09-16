 Navi Mumbai News: Ramsheth Thakur College, Mokhada, Wins University Of Mumbai’s Best College Award 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Ramsheth Thakur College, Mokhada, Wins University Of Mumbai’s Best College Award 2025

Navi Mumbai News: Ramsheth Thakur College, Mokhada, Wins University Of Mumbai’s Best College Award 2025

The University of Mumbai has conferred its annual Best College Award on Ramsheth Thakur Arts, Science and Commerce College, Mokhada, run by Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. The award was presented by Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at a function held at the university’s Kalina campus.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Ramsheth Thakur College leaders receive the Best College Award from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has conferred its annual Best College Award on Ramsheth Thakur Arts, Science and Commerce College, Mokhada, run by Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. The award was presented by Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at a function held at the university’s Kalina campus.

Excellence in Academics and Social Responsibility Recognised

The university cited the college’s academic quality, research contributions, initiatives for student development, social responsibility and national and international participation as the basis for the honour.

Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters
Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs

The ceremony at the Green Technology Auditorium was attended by Minority Affairs Secretary Chandrashekhar Kumar, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande and other dignitaries.

College Leaders Receive the Award

The award was received on behalf of the institution by Rayat Shikshan Sanstha Secretary Vikas Deshmukh, Principal Dr. Arun Chandore, Vice Principal Dr. Santosh Mengal and former Principal Dr. Laxman Bhor.

Community and Alumni Praise the Achievement

Chairman Chandrakant Dalvi, Vice Chairman Adv. Bhagirath Shinde, senior council member and donor former MP Loknete Ramsheth Thakur, and members of the College Development Committee congratulated the college.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Empowering Tomorrow's Financiers: Navi Mumbai's Ramsheth Thakur College Organises Faculty Exchange...
article-image

A Beacon of Rural Education

Known for providing quality education to rural students in Mokhada, the institution has now earned distinction across the university and has been hailed as a source of inspiration for both students and society.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters

Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters

CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs

CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs

Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After...

Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After...

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...