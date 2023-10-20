Empowering Tomorrow's Financiers: Navi Mumbai's Ramsheth Thakur College Organises Faculty Exchange Program |

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur College of Commerce and Science, located in Kharghar and affiliated with the Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, recently hosted a faculty exchange program for first-year Accounts and Finance Department students on October 19th.

During this informative programme, Nayan Koli, an Assistant Professor from Mahatma Phule Panvel College under Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, provides valuable guidance to the students in the Accounts and Finance Department, specifically focusing on cost accounting.

The primary aim of this faculty exchange program was to offer students from the Accounts and Finance department the opportunity to benefit from the expertise of subject matter specialists from other educational institutions. Dr. Rupendra Gaikwad, the college's principal, congratulated all the first-year students in the Accounts and Finance department for their active participation and provided insightful advice.

Program Supervised By College Professors

The organization of this faculty exchange program was overseen by Professor Pravar Sharma, the Head of the Accounts and Finance Department, with the assistance of Professors Tanuja Suman, Yogita Patil, and Karisma Kadav.

“Faculty exchange programs play a vital role in the continuous improvement of educational systems, fostering internationalization, enhancing teaching and research, and promoting a global perspective that benefits both educators and students,” said Dr Gaikwad, college Principal.

Another official of the colleges said, “Students benefit indirectly from these programs as they are taught by faculty who have gained global exposure and a broader understanding of their subjects. This broadens the horizons of students, making them more competitive in the global job market.”

