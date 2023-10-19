Navi Mumbai: Developers Demand To Speed Up Infrastructural Development Of Phase 2 Of NMIA

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Twitter/@I_m_michael_asr

Navi Mumbai: Developers bodies have demanded a fast pace of infrastructure development in phase two of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Airport Area (NAINA) during a meeting held early this week between the City and Development Corporation and Builder Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) and CREDAI MCHI. Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO and CIDCO officials were present.

Apart from 23 villages in NAINA, the plan of CIDCO regarding providing infrastructure facilities in 152 villages which is part of the NAINA Phase-II should be explained, developers’ bodies demanded.

CIDCO directs concerned NAINA officials to submit detailed report

Prakash Baviskar, Secretary MCHI Navi Mumbai demanded to study the places where building permits have been given by CIDCO or CIDCO has received applications for the same, and provide basic infrastructure facilities in those areas. “CIDCO informed that it has asked concerned officials of NAINA to submit a report regarding the infrastructure development,” said Baviskar.

During the meeting, developers also demanded a TDR (transfer of development right) policy should be prepared for DP reservation in the NAINA area. Baviskar said that with the present FSI, it is difficult to use the TDR. So, there is a need for an internal policy.

Developers raise hill-flattening issue in Ulwe node

In addition, during the meeting, developers also raised hill flattening in Sectors 26, 27, and 28 in the Ulwe node. Joint Managing Director Rajesh Patil said that a tender has been issued for their levelling and the work will be done soon. Also, where plots have been allotted in this area but land acquisition has not been done, where the land owners have filed court cases, Prakash Baviskar on behalf of MCHI Navi Mumbai demanded that the court cases should be negotiated with them or the court cases should be followed up. Rajesh Patil said that alternative plots will be allotted if the plot holders demand.

In addition, the problems faced by architects while applying online will also be solved. The issue was raised by both MCHI and BANM.

