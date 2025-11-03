 Mumbai Airport To Temporarily Suspend Flight Operations On November 20 For Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Halt Flights On November 20 For Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance | File, Pexels

Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be temporarily suspended on Thursday, November 20, for the airport’s annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. Both intersecting runways will remain non-operational between 11 am and 5 pm, according to an announcement made by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Monday.

Six-Hour Shutdown for Safety Checks

As part of the scheduled exercise, runways 09/27 and 14/32, which form one of the world’s busiest single-runway operations, will undergo a comprehensive series of inspections.

The maintenance will include surface repairs, technical assessments, and checks of lighting, markings, and drainage systems to ensure the runways remain safe and efficient for operations.

Advance Notice to Airlines

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued earlier, allowing airlines and ground handling teams to make necessary adjustments in flight schedules and manpower planning.

MIAL stated that the advance communication helps minimise passenger inconvenience and ensures seamless coordination between all operational stakeholders.

‘Safety-First’ Approach

“The scheduled closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability, and compliance with global aviation standards. The post-monsoon maintenance forms an integral part of CSMIA’s year-round operational readiness programme, reinforcing its ‘safety-first’ approach,” said an MIAL spokesperson.

