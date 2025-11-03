 Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents Protest - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents Protest - Video

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents Protest - Video

Just days after 17 unauthorised buildings were razed, civic officials have now turned their attention to more illegal structures in the nearby Sheel Daighar locality.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents Protest |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has resumed its demolition drive against illegal constructions in the Khan Compound area of Mumbra, Maharashtra. Just days after 17 unauthorised buildings were razed, civic officials have now turned their attention to more illegal structures in the nearby Shil Daighar locality.

This renewed action has once again stirred tension in the area, with hundreds of residents gathering to oppose the demolitions.

Heavy Police Deployment Amid Rising Tension

Fearing unrest, the Thane Police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been stationed at the site. The presence of uniformed personnel and demolition machinery has created a charged atmosphere in the locality.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

The action is being carried out under the directives of the Bombay High Court, which ordered the removal of unauthorised constructions built without proper permissions or safety clearances.

Read Also
Bombay HC Slams Thane Municipal Corporation For Illegal Construction On Govt Land, Orders Demolition
article-image

High Court’s Directive Behind the Civic Action

The Bombay High Court had earlier directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to take strict action against illegal structures in and around Mumbra. The civic body had previously demolished several such buildings but had paused operations after widespread protests from local residents.

Despite multiple notices and warnings, the unauthorised structures continued to expand, prompting the latest round of demolitions.

Demolition Drive Likely to Continue

Civic officials indicated that the demolition drive will continue in phases until all unauthorised constructions identified in the High Court order are cleared. The Thane Municipal Corporation has also urged citizens to verify property documents before purchasing any new homes.

While authorities maintain that the action is lawful, the human cost of the demolition has once again highlighted the growing tension between development enforcement and urban housing distress in Mumbra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone...

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone...

VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls

VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Halt Flights On November 20 For Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Halt Flights On November 20 For Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

CM Fadnavis' Interaction With Young Relative Goes Viral, Girl Raises Concerns On Heavy School Bags &...

CM Fadnavis' Interaction With Young Relative Goes Viral, Girl Raises Concerns On Heavy School Bags &...

Mumbai Crime News: Drug Gang Busted In Bandra; Anti-Narcotics Cell Invokes MCOCA Against Three...

Mumbai Crime News: Drug Gang Busted In Bandra; Anti-Narcotics Cell Invokes MCOCA Against Three...