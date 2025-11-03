Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents Protest - Video

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Fresh Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Mumbra, Residents Protest |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has resumed its demolition drive against illegal constructions in the Khan Compound area of Mumbra, Maharashtra. Just days after 17 unauthorised buildings were razed, civic officials have now turned their attention to more illegal structures in the nearby Shil Daighar locality.

This renewed action has once again stirred tension in the area, with hundreds of residents gathering to oppose the demolitions.

Heavy Police Deployment Amid Rising Tension

Fearing unrest, the Thane Police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been stationed at the site. The presence of uniformed personnel and demolition machinery has created a charged atmosphere in the locality.

The action is being carried out under the directives of the Bombay High Court, which ordered the removal of unauthorised constructions built without proper permissions or safety clearances.

High Court’s Directive Behind the Civic Action

The Bombay High Court had earlier directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to take strict action against illegal structures in and around Mumbra. The civic body had previously demolished several such buildings but had paused operations after widespread protests from local residents.

Despite multiple notices and warnings, the unauthorised structures continued to expand, prompting the latest round of demolitions.

Demolition Drive Likely to Continue

Civic officials indicated that the demolition drive will continue in phases until all unauthorised constructions identified in the High Court order are cleared. The Thane Municipal Corporation has also urged citizens to verify property documents before purchasing any new homes.

While authorities maintain that the action is lawful, the human cost of the demolition has once again highlighted the growing tension between development enforcement and urban housing distress in Mumbra.