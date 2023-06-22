Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Conducts Draw For 46 plots For NMIA Project Affected Persons

Navi Mumbai: In a computerised draw conducted at the headquarters of CIDCO Bhavan, a total of 46 plots, 23 plots under rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) scheme and 23 under 22.5% scheme were allotted to the project-affected persons (PAPs).

CIDCO is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport on 1,160 hectares by acquiring the land from 10 villages located in Panvel Taluka in Raigad district. “The project-affected persons (PAPs) of these villages have been offered the rehabilitation package and other benefits by CIDCO under the 22.5% scheme approved by the state government. In addition, Pushpak Nagar Node, the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Area (R&R) is well-equipped with all physical, social and cultural facilities and has been developed for the airport PAPs by CIDCO,” said a senior CIDCO official.

Some allotted plots got cancelled

However, some of these allotted plots were cancelled due to technical reasons. These PAPs concerned were allotted alternate 46 plots during the computerized draw conducted on Thursday out of which, 23 plots were allotted under R&R scheme and 23 plots were allotted under 22.5% scheme.

On this occasion, Rajesh Patil, and Shantanu Goel, joint managing directors of CIDCO, Suresh Mengde, chief vigilance officer, Rajendra Dhayatkar, Chief Engineer, NMIA, among others were present.

Read Also Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024: Deputy CM Fadnavis