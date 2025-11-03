CM Fadnavis' Interaction With Young Relative Goes Viral, Girl Raises Concerns On Heavy School Bags & Other Challenges | Video

Amravati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently had an insightful conversation with his maternal uncle's daughter who shared her honest thoughts about challenges faced by students in schools. In the video shared by news channel with Mandal News, the young girl, expressed concerns over heavy weight of school bag and suggested if schools could allow students to keep some books at school to reduce the physical strain.

In addition to this, she also suggested that schools to organise interactive sessions or activity-based classes at least once a week to make learning more engaging. She also told the Maharashtra CM if CBSE students be given chance to appear for scholarship exams instead of only Maharashtra Board and government schools so that students can get recognition and appreciation.

Maha CM meets ex-MLA Bachchu Kadu in Amravati on farm loan waiver

During his visit in Amravati, CM also met former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu. His meeting came as Kadu was leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver. On this, CM said that a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year

The meeting between the CM and Kadu took place at Sahyadri guesthouse here after the former arrived in the metropolis following his official engagements in Amravati. During his visit, he also attended the inauguration ceremony and unveiled the statue of the late R.S. (Dadasaheb) Gavai on his birth anniversary.



