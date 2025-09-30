Mumbai Crime: Amboli Police Book 4 In Job Racket Case, DePioneer Holidays Director Among Accused | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Amboli police have registered a case against four individuals, including the director of DePioneer Holidays India Private Limited, for operating job rackets and cheating people. The case was registered on September 28.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the complainant, Carmlin Siddhi, 40, who resides in Malvani, Malad, works as a domestic help. In June 2024, the accused, Arman Qureshi, 46, contacted her via mobile, claiming he had obtained her number from Just Dial and offered her a job in Israel, sharing his office address.

On June 19, she visited his office in Andheri West. Arman saw her passport and told her he could provide a caretaker job in Israel with a salary of Rs 1.50 lakh per month. He further demanded Rs 3.50 lakh for visa and other processing fees. When Carmlin delayed sending the money, a woman from Arman’s office frequently called her, asking whether she wanted the job and repeatedly demanding payment.

Carmlin mortgaged her gold ornaments and paid Rs 5.60 lakh via Google Pay into various accounts, including DePioneer Holidays India Private Limited’s account. She made these payments in 21 instalments. In July 2024, Arman sent her for a medical examination at a private clinic as part of the job process, for which she paid an additional Rs 7,000. After the medical test, when Carmlin asked about the job, Arman told her that the war was ongoing and assured her she would be sent to Israel soon.

Eventually, when Carmlin told Arman that she would approach the police, Arman provided an offer letter stating she would receive a salary of Rs 2.50 lakh per month. The letter was shared via WhatsApp but turned out to be fake. Carmlin demanded her money back. Arman returned Rs 1.30 lakh, but the remaining amount was not refunded.

She later discovered that Harishchandra Ghodake, Roshan Mohite, and Tushar Mohite were also cheated by Arman and his associates similarly. Further investigation revealed that Arman’s real name is Alamsahab Alam, and that DePioneer Holidays India Private Limited’s director, Nazmin Shaikh, along with Honey Bharadwaj, Vipin Bharadwaj, and Alam, operated the job racket and cheated several individuals.

Carmlin filed a complaint against these four, following which the police registered the case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), and 61(2) (punishment for attempting offences punishable with life imprisonment or other imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

