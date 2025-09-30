Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Claims 4 Lives; FIR Filed Against Owner For Negligence | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police on Monday registered an FIR against Yogendra Mistry, in his forties, the owner of the unit and Shivani Gandhi, 51, a caterer, for allegedly causing death by negligence. Meanwhile, Gandhi died in the fire incident.

On Wednesday, September 24, seven people, including six women, suffered severe burn injuries of up to 90% after a gas explosion in a catering service kitchen called Shivani Caterers on Akurli Cross Road No. 3 in Kandivali East.

Case Registered

The police registered the case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 3(5) (general explanations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have not issued a notice or arrested Mistry yet.

The death toll of the Kandivali catering kitchen fire reached four on Monday. The caterer of the catering business, Shivani Gandhi (51), who was 70% burnt, was declared dead at Airoli's National Burns Centre. Gandhi is survived by her husband and two children. Out of seven critically injured, three were declared dead on Sunday.

The incident took place at 9.05 a.m. on September 24 at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, Akurli Cross Road, Kandivali. As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the owners had shifted their catering kitchen to the shop only two days before the incident. Earlier, the business was being run in the same chawl, two shops ahead. The fire was a result of an LPG gas leak that led to the cylinder explosion. All seven people present in the 10x12 sq. ft. unit suffered severe burns, including its owner, Shivani Gandhi.

