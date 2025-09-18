Palghar Collector Reviews Development Works In Jawhar & Mokhada; Launches Seva Fortnight Drive

Collector Indu Rani Jakhar |

Palghar, Maharashtra: District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar conducted a review of various government schemes and development initiatives in Jawhar and Mokhada talukas, while also inaugurating the state-wide Seva Fortnight campaign in Mokhada. The initiative, being held from September 17 to October 2 under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Swarajyotsav Abhiyan, aims to ensure effective delivery of government services at the grassroots.

Dr. Jakhar was accompanied by Jawhar Project Officer Dr. Apoorva Basur, Sub-Divisional Officer Vijaya Jadhav, Mokhada Tehsildar Rohan Shinde, Assistant Project Officer Deepak Tike, senior officials, and local residents.

During her visit, the Collector inspected farm ponds built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). These ponds provide critical water conservation support for farmers, helping boost irrigation, groundwater recharge, and even fisheries as a supplementary livelihood.

For the financial year 2025–26, Mokhada taluka has been sanctioned 53 farm ponds — 35 in Poshera, 10 in Hirve, and 8 in Ase villages. Of these, 28 ponds in Poshera are already completed, while 7 are under progress. Each pond is expected to store up to 2.5 lakh liters of water.

Dr. Jakhar also visited the Parivartan Women’s Self-Help Group sewing center and directed officials to extend benefits under the CMEGP scheme. She inaugurated the Sevadoot System, under which income and residence certificates will now be delivered directly to citizens at their doorstep.

In a program held at the Mokhada Multi-Purpose Center (MPC), 60 bonded laborers were issued caste certificates. The Collector instructed authorities to ensure their permanent rehabilitation and provide employment opportunities through MGNREGS.

She also interacted with Van Dhan groups, guiding them on ways to enhance income generation. Reviewing pending works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, she directed immediate completion. At Khutade Farm, she inspected a cement-concrete dam and instructed officials to explore tourism development opportunities.

Under the Birsa Munda Krishi Kranti Yojana, Dr. Jakhar called for processing applications for wells and solar pumps. She further inspected community halls and gardens within the Mokhada Nagar Panchayat area.

Throughout her visit, Dr. Jakhar engaged directly with farmers, villagers, women’s self-help groups, and bonded laborers, listening to their grievances and instructing concerned departments to take swift action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/