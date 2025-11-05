 Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

In Maharashtra’s Latur district, two men were arrested for allegedly killing elderly farmer Shivraj Surnar (70) and his son Vishwanath (20) over a land dispute. The victims were attacked with sharp weapons while sleeping in a farm hut and their bodies were found near a water tank. Police are investigating, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held | File Pic (Representational Image)

Latur (Maharashtra): Two persons allegedly killed an elderly farmer and his son at their farm in Maharashtra's Latur district over a land issue, police said on Wednesday.

The duo was found dead at Rudhda village in Ahmadpur tehsil on Tuesday, they said, adding that two accused persons have been arrested.

Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar (70) and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar (20) had, as usual, gone to sleep in a hut on their farm around 9.30 pm on Monday.

Later, the attackers struck them repeatedly on the face, neck and head with sharp weapons. The attackers then dumped the bodies near a water tank in the village, an official from Ahmadpur police station said.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Govt To Challenge Centre's 'Unconstitutional' Restructuring Of Panjab University Bodies In High Court
Punjab Govt To Challenge Centre's 'Unconstitutional' Restructuring Of Panjab University Bodies In High Court
DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
DDA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,732 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Al Nassr vs FC Goa: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In AFC Champions League Clash?
Al Nassr vs FC Goa: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In AFC Champions League Clash?
Pakistan In Deep Crisis, Could One-Third Of Its Youth Remain Jobless Amid Economic Turmoil & Social Upheaval?
Pakistan In Deep Crisis, Could One-Third Of Its Youth Remain Jobless Amid Economic Turmoil & Social Upheaval?
Read Also
Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nallasopara After Dispute With Father, Found At Dadar Station;...
article-image

After being alerted on Tuesday morning, police rushed to the spot. Forensic experts, a dog squad, fingerprint specialists, and a mobile tracking team were called to collect evidence from the crime scene, he said.

The police have arrested Narsingh Bhaurao Shinde (60) and Kerba Narsingh Shinde (22), residents of the same village, for allegedly killing the farmer and his son over a land issue, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Last year, an elderly couple from the same village was attacked similarly, according to locals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details

BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nallasopara After Dispute With Father, Found At Dadar Station;...

Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nallasopara After Dispute With Father, Found At Dadar Station;...

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh...

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh...

Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From...

Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From...