Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nallasopara After Dispute With Father, Found At Dadar Station; Reunited With Family

Mumbai: A six-year-old boy from Nallasopara, who went missing after a disagreement with his father, was found safe at Dadar railway station two days later. Following an intensive and long search operation, Naigaon Police traced the child and reunited him with his parents.

According to police officials, the boy, son of Avinash Ratanlal Giri (41), a resident of Pachoripada in the Chinchoti area of Naigaon (East), went missing on October 24 after leaving home in anger when his father scolded him.

Despite extensive searches in the nearby area, the boy could not be located, leading Giri to lodge a missing person’s complaint at the Naigaon Police Station. Given the child’s age, police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Indian Penal Code, treating the incident as a possible abduction.

A few days later, railway police at Dadar station spotted a young boy wandering alone. When questioned, the boy was unable to provide details about his identity or home address. Believing he was lost, the officers took him to a children’s shelter for safety.

Over 200 CCTVs Scanned To Trace Missing Boy

Meanwhile, Naigaon Police had already launched an extensive search operation. Two separate crime branch teams were formed to locate the child. Police examined footage from over 200 CCTV cameras across Kaman Road, Vasai, Nalasopara, Dadar and Mahalaxmi railway stations. After detailed analysis, the child was spotted in the Dadar area. Further investigation confirmed that he had been taken in by a children’s home.

According to cops, the boy had often walked with his parents to Kaman Road railway station in the past. On the day he left home, he remembered the route and reached the station on foot. From there, he boarded a local train toward Vasai and later took another train to Dadar. He remained in the area for two days before being found crying by railway police officers. Police officials immediately reached the shelter, verified the child’s identity and handed him over safely to his parents.

