Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh Mephedrone Seizure Case

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a wanted and habitual offender, Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh alias Akbar Khau, from Odisha in connection with a mephedrone (MD) case.

According to officials, the Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC had earlier registered FIR under Sections 8(c), 22(3), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, after seizing 64 grams of mephedrone, valued at approximately ₹12.8 lakh. In this case, accused Farid Rehmatulla Shaikh alias Farid Chuha was arrested, while Ahmed Shaikh alias Akbar Khau was identified as a co-conspirator.

Investigations revealed that Akbar Khau, who was previously out on bail in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Thane district, had resumed his involvement in drug trafficking and supplied the seized narcotics to co-accused Farid.

Based on confidential information, the ANC traced him to Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, Odisha, where he had been hiding. A police team was immediately dispatched with permission from senior officers. The team located and apprehended him on November 1, 2025, at Rabbani Chowk in Rajgangpur. He was produced before the local court, which granted transit remand to Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Akbar Khau was presented before the Mumbai Sessions Court, which remanded him to police custody till November 7. The Ghatkopar ANC Unit is continuing its investigation.

So far, two accused have been arrested in the case, and 64 grams of MD worth ₹12.8 lakh has been seized.

Extensive Criminal Record

Police said that Ahmed Shaikh alias Akbar Khau is a habitual offender with a long history of serious crimes, including theft, assault, and multiple NDPS and MCOCA cases. His record includes 18 prior offences, registered at Kurla, V.B. Nagar, and the Anti-Narcotics Cell units across Mumbai.Authorities described the arrest as a significant step in cracking down on repeat offenders who continue drug trafficking activities even after multiple arrests.

