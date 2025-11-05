 Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh Mephedrone Seizure Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh Mephedrone Seizure Case

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh Mephedrone Seizure Case

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Ahmed Shaikh alias Akbar Khau, a habitual offender, from Odisha in a mephedrone trafficking case. Earlier, 64 grams of mephedrone worth ₹12.8 lakh were seized, and co-accused Farid Chuha arrested. Akbar, with a long criminal record, was caught on Nov 1 and remanded to police custody as investigations continue.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh Mephedrone Seizure Case |

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a wanted and habitual offender, Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh alias Akbar Khau, from Odisha in connection with a mephedrone (MD) case.

According to officials, the Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC had earlier registered  FIR under Sections 8(c), 22(3), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, after seizing 64 grams of mephedrone, valued at approximately ₹12.8 lakh. In this case, accused Farid Rehmatulla Shaikh alias Farid Chuha was arrested, while Ahmed Shaikh alias Akbar Khau was identified as a co-conspirator.

Investigations revealed that Akbar Khau, who was previously out on bail in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Thane district, had resumed his involvement in drug trafficking and supplied the seized narcotics to co-accused Farid.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Serial Snatcher Who Targeted Women At D Mart Stores Arrested
article-image

Based on confidential information, the ANC traced him to Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, Odisha, where he had been hiding. A police team was immediately dispatched with permission from senior officers. The team located and apprehended him on November 1, 2025, at Rabbani Chowk in Rajgangpur. He was produced before the local court, which granted transit remand to Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details
BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details
'Why Are You Silent?': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Voters To Oust NDA, Backs Rahul's 'H-Files' Vote Theft Charge
'Why Are You Silent?': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Voters To Oust NDA, Backs Rahul's 'H-Files' Vote Theft Charge
Housing Sales Slightly Up In July-September; New Supply Rises 3% Across Top 8 Cities: Report
Housing Sales Slightly Up In July-September; New Supply Rises 3% Across Top 8 Cities: Report
Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held
Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

On Wednesday, Akbar Khau was presented before the Mumbai Sessions Court, which remanded him to police custody till November 7.  The Ghatkopar ANC Unit is continuing its investigation.

So far, two accused have been arrested in the case, and 64 grams of MD worth ₹12.8 lakh has been seized.

Read Also
‘Thunder-Roar Over Mumbai’: IAF's Sukhoi Jets Streak Across Andheri & Juhu Skies During Exercise...
article-image

Extensive Criminal Record

Police said that Ahmed Shaikh alias Akbar Khau is a habitual offender with a long history of serious crimes, including theft, assault, and multiple NDPS and MCOCA cases. His record includes 18 prior offences, registered at Kurla, V.B. Nagar, and the Anti-Narcotics Cell units across Mumbai.Authorities described the arrest as a significant step in cracking down on repeat offenders who continue drug trafficking activities even after multiple arrests.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details

BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Farmer & 20-Yr-Old Son Murdered Over Land Dispute In Latur; 2 Held

Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nallasopara After Dispute With Father, Found At Dadar Station;...

Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Missing From Nallasopara After Dispute With Father, Found At Dadar Station;...

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh...

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Nabs Habitual Offender Akbar Khau From Odisha In ₹12.8 Lakh...

Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From...

Indian Women's Cricket Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Buys New Home In Navi Mumbai, Shifts Base From...