 Navi Mumbai International Airport: First Look Revealed; Check Out Visuals
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai: The first look at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been unveiled, sparking widespread excitement across social media. Stunning photos and videos highlight the airport’s impressive design, spacious terminals, and state-of-the-art facilities.

The visuals showcase elegant architecture with soaring ceilings and sleek glass walls, reflecting a modern and sophisticated aesthetic. Set to be inaugurated on September 30, NMIA is Maharashtra’s most eagerly awaited airport, poised to become a key player in India’s aviation landscape.

Once operational, NMIA will function as a twin-airport system alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), following the model of world-class hubs like Dubai and New York. This remarkable new airport, spread over 2,865 acres, promises to transform air travel in the region and elevate passenger experience to new heights.

Spanning 2,865 acres, the airport is being developed in stages to meet the growing demand for air travel. The first phase includes Terminal 1, which can handle 20 million passengers annually, with plans to expand to four terminals by 2032, increasing capacity to 90 million passengers.

Terminal 1 features a lotus-inspired architectural design, large glass windows, modern check-in counters, automated kiosks, biometric systems, and efficient baggage claim areas to ensure a smooth passenger experience.

Travellers will enjoy spacious lounges with views of the runway, dining courts offering a blend of Mumbai and global cuisines, luxury shopping options, free Wi-Fi, family lounges, business pods, and digital wayfinding tools.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to become a key cargo hub, initially handling an annual capacity of 800,000 tonnes, which is vital for Mumbai’s pharmaceutical, perishable goods, and e-commerce industries. It will also feature India’s largest general aviation terminal, equipped with approximately 75 aircraft stands and a heliport.

The airport’s supporting infrastructure includes a fuel farm, advanced maintenance facilities, and a cutting-edge air traffic control tower, which will transition to a permanent facility after seven years.

