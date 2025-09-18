Navi Mumbai Airport: How To Avoid Airport Mix-Up When Flying In & Out Of Mumbai

FPJ

With the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) set to open in September 2025, travellers flying in and out of Mumbai must pay close attention while booking their tickets. A small error in selecting the airport could create major inconvenience, especially for those unfamiliar with the city’s two international hubs.

Two Major Airports in Mumbai

Currently, Mumbai is served by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Andheri, widely recognised by its code BOM. This has been the city’s only international gateway for decades.

By September 2025, a brand-new aviation hub, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI), will begin operations in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. Its official code is NMI, making it distinct from BOM.

Why the Distinction Matters

When both airports are operational, flight bookings may list departures and arrivals separately for BOM and NMI. If passengers overlook the code while booking, they might mistakenly land at or plan departures from the wrong airport. Considering the distance between Andheri and Ulwe, this mix-up could cause missed flights, added travel costs, and unnecessary stress.

For reference:

BOM – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Andheri)

NMI – Navi Mumbai International Airport (Ulwe)

Tips for Travellers

Always check the airport code when booking domestic or international flights.

Plan your travel route in advance -Ulwe is closer to Navi Mumbai, while Andheri is central for most of Mumbai.

Verify ground transport availability. Both airports will offer metro and road connectivity, but travel times differ significantly.

Allow buffer time if you are unsure, especially in the initial months after NMI’s opening.

A Game Changer for Mumbai

The opening of NMI is expected to reduce congestion at BOM, offering passengers smoother travel experiences. With airlines likely to distribute operations between both airports, Mumbai will soon join the league of global cities with multiple international airports.

As the countdown to the September 2025 inauguration begins, passengers should stay alert and double-check before confirming tickets. A simple step, checking whether the flight departs from BOM or NMI, can save a lot of hassle.