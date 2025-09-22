 Kalyan-Dombivli News: 284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan-Dombivli News: 284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam

Kalyan-Dombivli News: 284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam

The Navbharat Literacy Programme, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) or ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society), was launched in 2022 and will run until 2027.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam |

At least 284 adult learners appeared for the Navbharat Literacy Programme examination in the Kalyan-Dombivli region on Sunday. The exam, aimed at illiterate adults, was conducted under the Central Government–sponsored Navbharat Literacy Programme through the Maharashtra State School Education Department and the Zilla Parishad, Thane.

About the Navbharat Literacy Programme

The Navbharat Literacy Programme, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) or ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society), was launched in 2022 and will run until 2027. The centrally sponsored scheme of the Ministry of Education provides basic literacy, numeracy, critical life skills (including digital literacy), and vocational training to adults above 15 who missed formal schooling. It is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emphasizes volunteerism, regional languages, and digital platforms such as the DIKSHA portal and the ULLAS mobile app.

Re-Enrolment of Elderly Candidates

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Govt To Launch ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance Scheme From September 23
Punjab Govt To Launch ₹10 Lakh Cashless Health Insurance Scheme From September 23
Mid-Air Scare On Bengaluru–Varanasi Flight As Passenger Mistakes Cockpit For Toilet
Mid-Air Scare On Bengaluru–Varanasi Flight As Passenger Mistakes Cockpit For Toilet
Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital, Authorities Deny Claims
Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital, Authorities Deny Claims
UP Govt Bans Caste-Based Rallies, Calls Them Threat To Public Order
UP Govt Bans Caste-Based Rallies, Calls Them Threat To Public Order

According to KDMC officials, several elderly candidates who could not appear for the exams in 2023–24 and 2024–25, or who had failed to secure passing marks earlier, were re-enrolled under the scheme.

Candidates Registered on ULLAS Portal

A total of 1,672 candidates are currently registered on the ULLAS portal under the Kalyan-Dombivli Education Department. Of these, 284 appeared for Sunday’s exam across 60 designated centers.

Supportive Environment at Exam Centers

The examination was organized by the KDMC Education Department, with education officers, administrative officers, and staff monitoring all centers. Candidates were welcomed with flowers at the venues. Officials said the exam was conducted smoothly in a supportive and encouraging environment under the supervision of center directors.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway
article-image

Goal of 100% Literacy in Kalyan-Dombivli

According to KDMC, the initiative aims to impart foundational literacy, numeracy, and essential life skills to adults, enabling them to participate fully in society and contribute to national development.

Education Officer Vijay Sarkate said subject experts Chandramani Sardar, Santosh Patil, and Pradeep Bhoir supervised the administrative process of the exam.

Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare added, “We are working towards making Kalyan-Dombivli 100 percent literate under this programme.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital,...

Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital,...

Bombay HC Recuses From Hearing Petitions On Kunbi Caste Certificates For Marathas

Bombay HC Recuses From Hearing Petitions On Kunbi Caste Certificates For Marathas

Mumbai-Thane Metro Lines 4 & 4A Trial Runs Begin; All Phases To Open By End of 2026

Mumbai-Thane Metro Lines 4 & 4A Trial Runs Begin; All Phases To Open By End of 2026

'Mumbai To Introduce Pod Taxi Services For Last-Mile Connectivity,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

'Mumbai To Introduce Pod Taxi Services For Last-Mile Connectivity,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Kalyan-Dombivli News: 284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam

Kalyan-Dombivli News: 284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam