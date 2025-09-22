Kalyan-Dombivli News: 284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam

284 Adult Learners Appear For Navbharat Literacy Programme Exam |

At least 284 adult learners appeared for the Navbharat Literacy Programme examination in the Kalyan-Dombivli region on Sunday. The exam, aimed at illiterate adults, was conducted under the Central Government–sponsored Navbharat Literacy Programme through the Maharashtra State School Education Department and the Zilla Parishad, Thane.

About the Navbharat Literacy Programme

The Navbharat Literacy Programme, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) or ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society), was launched in 2022 and will run until 2027. The centrally sponsored scheme of the Ministry of Education provides basic literacy, numeracy, critical life skills (including digital literacy), and vocational training to adults above 15 who missed formal schooling. It is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emphasizes volunteerism, regional languages, and digital platforms such as the DIKSHA portal and the ULLAS mobile app.

Re-Enrolment of Elderly Candidates

According to KDMC officials, several elderly candidates who could not appear for the exams in 2023–24 and 2024–25, or who had failed to secure passing marks earlier, were re-enrolled under the scheme.

Candidates Registered on ULLAS Portal

A total of 1,672 candidates are currently registered on the ULLAS portal under the Kalyan-Dombivli Education Department. Of these, 284 appeared for Sunday’s exam across 60 designated centers.

Supportive Environment at Exam Centers

The examination was organized by the KDMC Education Department, with education officers, administrative officers, and staff monitoring all centers. Candidates were welcomed with flowers at the venues. Officials said the exam was conducted smoothly in a supportive and encouraging environment under the supervision of center directors.

Goal of 100% Literacy in Kalyan-Dombivli

According to KDMC, the initiative aims to impart foundational literacy, numeracy, and essential life skills to adults, enabling them to participate fully in society and contribute to national development.

Education Officer Vijay Sarkate said subject experts Chandramani Sardar, Santosh Patil, and Pradeep Bhoir supervised the administrative process of the exam.

Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare added, “We are working towards making Kalyan-Dombivli 100 percent literate under this programme.”