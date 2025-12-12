Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Seeks Medical Reports Before Considering Plea For FIR; State Awaiting Fresh Forensic Findings

Bombay High Court tells petitioner to submit medical and post-mortem reports before it considers the plea for FIR in the 2020 death of Disha Salian | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 11: The Bombay High Court on Thursday remarked that it will have to look at all the necessary medical reports before passing any orders in a petition by Satish Salian, father of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Petition Seeks FIR, Alleges Gang Rape, Murder and Political Cover-Up

Satish Salian has filed a petition seeking directions for FIR registration in connection with his daughter’s 2020 death, alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered and sought a CBI probe in the incident. He alleged that there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

State Seeks Time; Forensic Report Still Pending

The State sought time, saying it is still waiting for the forensic report as it has sent the evidence for fresh evaluation.

Court Insists Post-Mortem Report Required Even for Prima Facie View

“Even for arriving at a prima facie opinion, we must see the report,” a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and R.R. Bhonsale said.

Salian’s advocate, Nilesh Ojha, pressed that he was “just asking for registration of FIR” and argued that a post-mortem report was not essential at this stage. Citing a Supreme Court judgment, he submitted: “Closure report and all will come later. It is not necessary for FIR registration.”

Bench Says Post-Mortem Report Mandatory for Considering FIR Request

The court, however, insisted otherwise. “Someone has died; as a court, we want it. For considering your prayer (registration of FIR), the post-mortem report is necessary,” the bench observed. It granted the petitioner leave to amend the plea and directed that the post-mortem report be annexed within a week.

Police Must First Conclude Whether FIR Is Required, Says State

Public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh said that before deciding on FIR registration, the police must conclude whether it is warranted. “We are waiting for the forensic report. For registering FIR, it has to come to the conclusion that it is required,” she said.

Petition Reiterates Allegations of Murder and Political Cover-Up

The petition also alleges a politically orchestrated cover-up and claims that Disha was gang-raped and murdered. Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a high-rise in Malad. The police had registered an Accidental Death Report, and the inquiry remains ongoing.

HC Earlier Queried Police Over Delayed Inquiry

In November, the HC questioned the city police on how long it would conduct its inquiry into the 2020 death of Disha Salian, former celebrity manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who too allegedly died by suicide.

Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

