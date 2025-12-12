Disha Salian Death Case: 5 Years On, Investigation Still Delayed Amid Political Claims And Ongoing Legal Challenges

Five years after her death, the investigation into Disha Salian’s case remains unfinished amid political allegations, legal petitions and repeated inquiries | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 11: More than five years after the death of celebrity manager and former manager of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian (age at death 28) in June 2020, the case continues to move through slow, layered investigative and legal processes.

Despite multiple probes, political debate and repeated demands from her family for a fresh investigation, the matter remains unresolved in the eyes of the public. The prolonged timeline has raised questions about why the inquiry has stretched for so many years and what exactly is holding it back.

When Salian allegedly fell from the 12th floor of the Regent Galaxy building in Malad West on June 8, 2020, the Malvani Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) instead of an FIR. This early decision shaped the pace of the entire inquiry.

An ADR does not immediately trigger the standard chain of criminal investigation procedures, such as mandatory forensic timelines, arrests, charge sheets or custodial questioning, a few legal experts say.

The police maintained from the beginning that no evidence suggested foul play. However, this classification meant that crucial steps — including a more aggressive evidence-collection process and early involvement of specialised units — were slowed down or never activated.

As the case gained national attention, contradictory narratives emerged. While the police stated it was a suicide, sections of the public, political figures and social media platforms pushed theories of murder, assault and conspiracy.

In the following years, Salian’s father, Satish Salian, filed multiple complaints and petitions alleging a cover-up, murder and involvement of influential individuals. These filings required the police, courts and other agencies to repeatedly re-examine the case, review documents and respond to new accusations.

The SIT probe added volume but not speed

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Disha Salian death case was formed in December 2023 by the Maharashtra government to re-examine the circumstances of her death. The SIT continues its inquiry and has not yet submitted its final report to the state government.

The SIT members are Shashi Meena, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region; Sandeep Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11; and Shailendra Nagarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Malvani Police Station. DCP Jadhav stated, “The SIT is investigating the matter and will submit the papers to the court in the next hearing as per the court’s directions.”

The matter has been brought before the Bombay High Court on several occasions, primarily through petitions filed by Salian’s parents, seeking a CBI probe, the registration of a fresh FIR and access to investigation documents.

In November 2025, the High Court questioned the unusual delay in the inquiry and asked police why the matter had not been concluded. The court also sought clarity on why the family had not been given access to certain documents, such as the post-mortem report and witness statements.

Court-related procedures — including filings, counter-affidavits, hearings and adjournments — have naturally extended the timeline, as agencies must follow judicial directions before moving to the next stage.

Political shadows and high-profile allegations

From 2020 onwards, the case has been deeply politicised. Allegations have been made — especially during major political shifts in Maharashtra — suggesting involvement or targeting of political leaders. This has led to press conferences and public statements, counter-allegations and defamation claims, intervention applications before courts and heightened media attention.

Political tug-of-war has increased scrutiny but slowed objectivity, as each development generates new angles requiring verification, statements and legal responses.

Delayed formal complaints added further complications

Several formal complaints from the family, alleging offences like rape and murder, were filed only years after Disha’s death. These complaints required the police and legal system to treat them as fresh allegations, cross-check old evidence and re-interview witnesses.

Such delayed filings naturally extend timelines and create procedural challenges, especially when forensic evidence is several years old.

Where the case stands today

The Mumbai Police and SIT are investigating the matter. The police have categorically denied that Disha Salian was raped and murdered. The police had maintained this position when the Uddhav Thackeray government was in power. It is sticking to the same stand under the BJP-led Mahayuti government as well. A closure report by the CBI concluded suicide and found no link to the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The family continues to contest these conclusions, seeking further investigation and registration of criminal offences. The Bombay High Court has demanded clarity and asked why the case has taken five years without a conclusive endpoint.

With multiple agencies involved, contradictory claims raised over time and procedural delays caused by petitions and political pressures, the case remains stuck in a loop — legally alive but functionally stagnant.

The prolonged delay in the Disha Salian case is not the result of a single failure but a combination of procedural choices, political noise, conflicting claims, repeated legal interventions and the absence of a clear, early investigative path.

Also Watch:

As the case enters its sixth year, the questions grow louder: Can a conclusion bring closure, or will the legal and political complexities continue to keep the matter in limbo?

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/