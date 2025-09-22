Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Charkop police in Kandivali West have registered two separate murder cases following incidents that claimed the lives of a 70-year-old factory owner and a 25-year-old woman. Investigations are underway in both cases, with the deceased identified as Mohammad Saiyyad and Himendra Rana.

About The First Incident

The first incident involved the stabbing of Saiyyad, a metal businessman who owned a small factory in the government industrial estate at Charkop. On Sunday morning, Saiyyad arrived at his premises as usual, but his body was found around 12 noon with knife stab marks. The factory carried out the process of melting metal, pouring it into moulds, and shaping it. Saiyyad, who also owned another factory in Vasai, resided in Bangur Nagar.

Around 12 noon on Sunday, Charkop police received information that an elderly man had been murdered at a factory in the industrial area. Officers arrived to find the body inside the premises. CCTV footage outside the factory captured two unknown people entering while Saiyyad was alone. The attackers assaulted him with sharp weapons and disposed of the weapons in the factory's water tank, which police have recovered.

About The Second Incident

In the second incident, 25-year-old Himendra Rana was allegedly murdered by her 41-year-old husband, Dasa Rana, on September 20. The couple, who were labourers, resided in a shed at Ramvijay Co-op Society, Charkop Depot. With the society's redevelopment ongoing, they were living near the construction site along with their young son, Paresh. The complainant, Lalppa Gundiwala, 56, a labourer from Dahisar West, reported the case.

He stated that he learned Dasa had strangled his wife. Gundiwala went to the residence, where Dasa initially refused to open the door. After Gundiwala tried to break it open, Dasa admitted to a fight over money—he wanted funds to go to his village, but Himendra refused, leading to the argument. When questioned, Paresh told Gundiwala that his father had beaten his mother with his hands and later strangled her with a bedsheet.

