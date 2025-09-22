 Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway

Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway

Mumbai’s Charkop, Kandivali West, witnessed two separate murders. Mohammad Saiyyad, 70, a factory owner, was stabbed at his metal workshop, while 25-year-old Himendra Rana was allegedly strangled by her husband over a money dispute. Charkop police have registered cases and investigations are ongoing in both incidents.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Charkop police in Kandivali West have registered two separate murder cases following incidents that claimed the lives of a 70-year-old factory owner and a 25-year-old woman. Investigations are underway in both cases, with the deceased identified as Mohammad Saiyyad and Himendra Rana.

About The First Incident

The first incident involved the stabbing of Saiyyad, a metal businessman who owned a small factory in the government industrial estate at Charkop. On Sunday morning, Saiyyad arrived at his premises as usual, but his body was found around 12 noon with knife stab marks. The factory carried out the process of melting metal, pouring it into moulds, and shaping it. Saiyyad, who also owned another factory in Vasai, resided in Bangur Nagar.

Around 12 noon on Sunday, Charkop police received information that an elderly man had been murdered at a factory in the industrial area. Officers arrived to find the body inside the premises. CCTV footage outside the factory captured two unknown people entering while Saiyyad was alone. The attackers assaulted him with sharp weapons and disposed of the weapons in the factory's water tank, which police have recovered.

FPJ Shorts
What Are These Bodyguard Satellites That India Looks To Employ To Safeguard Its Space Assets?
What Are These Bodyguard Satellites That India Looks To Employ To Safeguard Its Space Assets?
'Humne Dharm Dekh Kar Nahi, Unka Karm Dekh Kar Mara Hai': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor
'Humne Dharm Dekh Kar Nahi, Unka Karm Dekh Kar Mara Hai': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor
Tired Of Confusing Insurance Options? Now Take Full Control With The Bima Sugam Portal!
Tired Of Confusing Insurance Options? Now Take Full Control With The Bima Sugam Portal!
Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad
Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad
Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: All You Need To Know About Fully Underground Aqua Line Set For Inauguration By PM...
article-image

About The Second Incident

In the second incident, 25-year-old Himendra Rana was allegedly murdered by her 41-year-old husband, Dasa Rana, on September 20. The couple, who were labourers, resided in a shed at Ramvijay Co-op Society, Charkop Depot. With the society's redevelopment ongoing, they were living near the construction site along with their young son, Paresh. The complainant, Lalppa Gundiwala, 56, a labourer from Dahisar West, reported the case.

He stated that he learned Dasa had strangled his wife. Gundiwala went to the residence, where Dasa initially refused to open the door. After Gundiwala tried to break it open, Dasa admitted to a fight over money—he wanted funds to go to his village, but Himendra refused, leading to the argument. When questioned, Paresh told Gundiwala that his father had beaten his mother with his hands and later strangled her with a bedsheet.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical...

Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical...

Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway

Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway

From Shampoo To Stimulant: The Legal Loopholes Fueling Mephedrone

From Shampoo To Stimulant: The Legal Loopholes Fueling Mephedrone

Mumbai Railway Court Denies Bail To Police Officer & Her Associates Accused In Bandra Station...

Mumbai Railway Court Denies Bail To Police Officer & Her Associates Accused In Bandra Station...

Mumbai Metro 3: All You Need To Know About Fully Underground Aqua Line Set For Inauguration By PM...

Mumbai Metro 3: All You Need To Know About Fully Underground Aqua Line Set For Inauguration By PM...