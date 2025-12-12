Amruta Fadnavis Fires Back At Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan’s 'Marathi PM' Claim: 'Best Of Luck To Him'

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emerged as the sharpest voice countering senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s sensational claim that a 'Marathi man' could become India’s Prime Minister within a month. Her pointed, almost tongue-in-cheek response has become the centre of the political conversation triggered by Chavan’s remarks.

#WATCH | On senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan reportedly hinting ‘Marathi man’ may be PM in a month, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, says, "Best of luck to him. If he has any intentions of being the Prime Minister, best of luck to him." pic.twitter.com/unQP8AtnKs — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

Reacting on Thursday, Amruta Fadnavis dismissed the speculation with a crisp retort: “Best of luck to him. If he has any intentions of being the Prime Minister, best of luck to him.” Her comment, widely interpreted as a jab at Chavan’s possible self-promotion, has reframed the episode, shifting attention from Chavan’s provocative theory to the political sparring it provoked.

Chavan, on December 1, had stirred controversy by linking his prediction about a potential Marathi Prime Minister to the possible public release of the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files in the United States. He suggested that the revelations, if disclosed by the US Congress, could trigger a political earthquake in India that might upend national politics. In the midst of this hypothetical turbulence, he reportedly said, the country could see a Marathi leader ascend to the prime ministerial post as soon as next month.

What will happen in Indian politics when the US Congress releases the details of the Epstein files? — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) November 30, 2025

Amplifying his claim on X, Chavan questioned the impact such international disclosures could have on Indian politics and tagged the Maharashtra Congress, the RSS, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, fueling speculation about whom he had in mind.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: On Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s statement, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing excellent work for the country, and his love and dedication toward the nation are unparalleled..." pic.twitter.com/81i0R5UTiY — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2025

CM Fadnavis Responds To Chavan's Remarks

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later responded more formally, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing excellent work for the country, and his love and dedication toward the nation are unparalleled,” he said, amid Chavan’s predictions of disruption.

