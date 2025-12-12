 Amruta Fadnavis Fires Back At Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan’s 'Marathi PM' Claim: 'Best Of Luck To Him'
Amruta Fadnavis Fires Back At Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan’s 'Marathi PM' Claim: 'Best Of Luck To Him'

Amruta Fadnavis countered Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s claim that a Marathi leader could become Prime Minister within a month, offering a pointed 'best of luck' that many saw as a jab at him. Chavan's prediction, tied to potential fallout from possible Epstein file disclosures, sparked political chatter, leading CM Devendra Fadnavis to reaffirm support for PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emerged as the sharpest voice countering senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s sensational claim that a 'Marathi man' could become India’s Prime Minister within a month. Her pointed, almost tongue-in-cheek response has become the centre of the political conversation triggered by Chavan’s remarks.

Reacting on Thursday, Amruta Fadnavis dismissed the speculation with a crisp retort: “Best of luck to him. If he has any intentions of being the Prime Minister, best of luck to him.” Her comment, widely interpreted as a jab at Chavan’s possible self-promotion, has reframed the episode, shifting attention from Chavan’s provocative theory to the political sparring it provoked.

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Delay In Local Poll Results Gives Govt Time To Tamper With...
Chavan, on December 1, had stirred controversy by linking his prediction about a potential Marathi Prime Minister to the possible public release of the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files in the United States. He suggested that the revelations, if disclosed by the US Congress, could trigger a political earthquake in India that might upend national politics. In the midst of this hypothetical turbulence, he reportedly said, the country could see a Marathi leader ascend to the prime ministerial post as soon as next month.

Amplifying his claim on X, Chavan questioned the impact such international disclosures could have on Indian politics and tagged the Maharashtra Congress, the RSS, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, fueling speculation about whom he had in mind.

CM Fadnavis Responds To Chavan's Remarks

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later responded more formally, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing excellent work for the country, and his love and dedication toward the nation are unparalleled,” he said, amid Chavan’s predictions of disruption.

