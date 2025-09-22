Mumbai News: Alleged BMC Doctor-Lab Nexus Sparks Controversy At Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital, Authorities Deny Claims

Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali | File Photo

Mumbai: Allegations have surfaced of a possible nexus between doctors and private contractors in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals, with patients reportedly being forced to get essential tests done outside the hospital.

The issue came to light after a WhatsApp chat from Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali allegedly showed a microbiologist directing junior doctors to send samples to a specific private laboratory.

Leaked WhatsApp Chat Raises Questions

In the leaked chat, a microbiologist working on contract at Shatabdi Hospital, reportedly instructed residents to “please ensure that all your samples are sent to Third Eye Laboratory, especially the new residents of Unit 3.” The directive was surprisingly issued in BMC’s biomedical WhatsApp group, bringing the matter into public focus. .

Outsourcing and Alleged Collusion

In recent years, the BMC has outsourced many services, including laboratory tests in several hospitals, as in-house facilities are often non-operational due to manpower shortages and non-functional equipment.

Taking advantage of this situation, several private contractors have entered the field to provide these services. Over time, allegations have surfaced that a nexus has developed between hospital staff and private contractors to make money.

When contacted by The Free Press Journal, Dr. Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent, denied the allegations, calling the WhatsApp message “old” and claiming it had been intentionally leaked.

“The allegation is false as the message dates back to before August, when the Aapli Chikitsa facility was closed,” Dr. Gupta said. Under the Aapli Chikitsa scheme, the BMC provides 83 tests — including 66 basic and 17 advanced — at subsidised rates.

BMC Denies Allegations

Dr. Gupta explained that the message was originally issued by the Head of the Department of Gynaecology and merely shared by the microbiologist. “Not a single sample was sent to Third Eye Laboratory. When Aapli Chikitsa was unavailable, samples were sent outside at the same or lower rates than those of BMC laboratories. Therefore, the allegation holds no truth,” he added.

Hospital Staff Claims Conflict of Interest

However, a hospital staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that the microbiologist is both the director and a consultant at Third Eye Laboratory.

“Although her duty hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with biometric attendance being compulsory, she sometimes arrives, marks her attendance, leaves for the private laboratory, and then returns at 4 p.m. to mark attendance again,” the staff member claimed.

The staff member further alleged, “For her post, private practice is prohibited even after working hours. Nevertheless, she has been carrying out private practice during her official duty hours.”

Defence by Hospital Authorities

Dr. Gupta defended the microbiologist, stating that she has implemented several measures, particularly improving the cleaning of operation theatres, which has enhanced hospital services — a step that may not have been well-received by some staff.

Also Watch:

He added that cleaning staff were sometimes prevented from entering operation theatres by a few resident doctors. In response, Dr. Kedari directed all senior residents and DNB students to follow established protocols and standard operating procedures for surface cleaning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/