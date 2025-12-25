Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After Brutal Temple-Area Stabbing

Tulinj Police have arrested the main accused in a murder case and detained a juvenile accomplice following a violent stabbing incident that took place in Nalasopara East earlier this month. | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Tulinj Police have arrested the main accused in a murder case and detained a juvenile accomplice following a violent stabbing incident that took place in Nalasopara East earlier this month.

Knife attack near Durga Mata Temple leaves one dead

The incident occurred on December 16, 2025, around 8:00 pm near Durga Mata Temple in the Santosh Bhavan area of Nalasopara East, Vasai taluka, Palghar district. According to police, Sahil Sheikh was stabbed in the back with a knife by the accused, resulting in his death on the spot. Another individual, Ahmed Raza, who witnessed the incident, was threatened with death and injured in a knife attack when he attempted to intervene.

Based on a complaint lodged by Fatima Mohammad Samshea Mansuri (40), a resident of Ekta Nagar near the temple, Tulinj Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder and attempted murder.

Considering the gravity of the offence, senior police officers ordered an immediate manhunt. After a detailed and technical investigation, the Crime Detection Unit, with assistance from Uran Police in Navi Mumbai, laid a trap and detained the suspects from Uran.

Main accused identified, juvenile involvement revealed

The arrested accused has been identified as Arshad Abed Ali (21), a resident of Mustafa Compound, Hawaipada, Santosh Bhavan, Vasai. Police also found that one of the accused is a juvenile in conflict with law. During interrogation, both were found to be involved in the crime.

Arshad Abed Ali was arrested on December 18, 2025, and has been remanded to police custody as per legal procedure. The juvenile accused has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Bhiwandi, and sent to an observation home in Bhiwandi as per court orders.

Further investigation is underway.

