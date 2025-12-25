 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations

Work on the Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been halted in Bandra Kurla Complex after civic inspections found repeated air pollution violations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a stop work notice following court concerns over worsening air quality. Construction will resume only after strict pollution control measures are put in place.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Work on the ambitious Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been halted in parts of Mumbai after civic authorities found repeated violations of air pollution control norms. | X @SahyadriMarathi

Mumbai, December 25: Work on the ambitious Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been halted in parts of Mumbai after civic authorities found repeated violations of air pollution control norms. As reported by Saam TV, the H East Division of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a stop work notice, bringing construction at the bullet train station site in Bandra Kurla Complex to a standstill.

The project, designed to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to around two to two and a half hours, now faces uncertainty as authorities insist that work will remain suspended until mandatory pollution control measures are fully implemented.

Civic inspection flags repeated lapses

During an inspection carried out on Wednesday, officials found that dust suppression and air quality safeguards were not being followed at the bullet train station construction site in BKC. Similar violations were also observed during demolition work linked to the High Court complex in Bandra.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations
Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Match Preview; When And Where To Watch Live From MCG, England & Australia Probable Playing XI And More
Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Match Preview; When And Where To Watch Live From MCG, England & Australia Probable Playing XI And More
Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed On Poll Duty
Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed On Poll Duty
Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After Brutal Temple-Area Stabbing
Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After Brutal Temple-Area Stabbing

According to civic officials, the inspection revealed a clear breach of prescribed air pollution regulations. Despite earlier warnings, the site continued to generate dust and particulate matter, contributing to the worsening air quality in the surrounding area.

Show cause notice fails to bring compliance

Following the inspection, the civic body issued a show cause notice to the project authorities, seeking immediate corrective action. However, officials said the response on the ground was inadequate. Key measures such as proper covering of construction material, use of water sprinklers and controlled demolition practices were either missing or poorly implemented.

As a result, the authorities concluded that the project was directly contributing to air pollution in BKC, a major commercial hub that already faces heavy traffic and environmental stress.

Court concern over Mumbai’s air quality

The issue has also drawn sharp observations from the High Court, which has repeatedly expressed concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. With changing climate patterns and rising pollution levels, the court has criticised civic authorities for lax enforcement and directed stricter action against violators.

Read Also
Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After...
article-image

Acting on these directions, the municipal corporation moved to halt the bullet train station work, signalling a tougher stance on large infrastructure projects that fail to comply with environmental norms.

Impact on a flagship project

The stoppage is expected to have a serious impact on the progress of the bullet train project in Mumbai. Officials indicated that work will only resume after a fresh inspection confirms full compliance with pollution control plans.

For residents and office goers in BKC, the action brings temporary relief from dust and poor air, while raising questions about how major infrastructure projects can balance speed with environmental responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed...

Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed...

Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After...

Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After...

Palghar Crime: ATM Card Swapping Fraud Cracked In 24 Hours; Pelhar Police Arrest 25-Year-Old...

Palghar Crime: ATM Card Swapping Fraud Cracked In 24 Hours; Pelhar Police Arrest 25-Year-Old...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: DB Patil’s Grandson Travels On NMIA’s First Flight, Flags...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: DB Patil’s Grandson Travels On NMIA’s First Flight, Flags...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: From 3 Flights In A Day To First-Time Flyers, Passengers Soak In...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: From 3 Flights In A Day To First-Time Flyers, Passengers Soak In...