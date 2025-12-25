Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations

Work on the ambitious Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been halted in parts of Mumbai after civic authorities found repeated violations of air pollution control norms. | X @SahyadriMarathi

Mumbai, December 25: Work on the ambitious Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been halted in parts of Mumbai after civic authorities found repeated violations of air pollution control norms. As reported by Saam TV, the H East Division of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a stop work notice, bringing construction at the bullet train station site in Bandra Kurla Complex to a standstill.

The project, designed to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to around two to two and a half hours, now faces uncertainty as authorities insist that work will remain suspended until mandatory pollution control measures are fully implemented.

Civic inspection flags repeated lapses

During an inspection carried out on Wednesday, officials found that dust suppression and air quality safeguards were not being followed at the bullet train station construction site in BKC. Similar violations were also observed during demolition work linked to the High Court complex in Bandra.

According to civic officials, the inspection revealed a clear breach of prescribed air pollution regulations. Despite earlier warnings, the site continued to generate dust and particulate matter, contributing to the worsening air quality in the surrounding area.

Show cause notice fails to bring compliance

Following the inspection, the civic body issued a show cause notice to the project authorities, seeking immediate corrective action. However, officials said the response on the ground was inadequate. Key measures such as proper covering of construction material, use of water sprinklers and controlled demolition practices were either missing or poorly implemented.

As a result, the authorities concluded that the project was directly contributing to air pollution in BKC, a major commercial hub that already faces heavy traffic and environmental stress.

Court concern over Mumbai’s air quality

The issue has also drawn sharp observations from the High Court, which has repeatedly expressed concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. With changing climate patterns and rising pollution levels, the court has criticised civic authorities for lax enforcement and directed stricter action against violators.

Acting on these directions, the municipal corporation moved to halt the bullet train station work, signalling a tougher stance on large infrastructure projects that fail to comply with environmental norms.

Impact on a flagship project

The stoppage is expected to have a serious impact on the progress of the bullet train project in Mumbai. Officials indicated that work will only resume after a fresh inspection confirms full compliance with pollution control plans.

For residents and office goers in BKC, the action brings temporary relief from dust and poor air, while raising questions about how major infrastructure projects can balance speed with environmental responsibility.

