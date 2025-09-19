 IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case
IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
EOW summons former IndusInd Bank executives over ₹1,960 crore scam probe | File pic

Mumbai: In connection with the alleged ₹1,960 crore irregularities at IndusInd Bank, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned the bank’s former Deputy CEO, Arun Khurana, and former CFO, Govind Jain, for questioning. According to EOW officials, Khurana has been asked to appear on September 22, while Jain has been directed to appear on September 24.

Khurana at the Centre of Probe

Khurana is said to be at the center of the investigation. He had resigned from his post when the bank’s internal probe revealed that accounting discrepancies had been made in derivative transactions, leading to financial losses.

Compliance Failures Under Scrutiny

Sources further revealed that during the tenure of these two former executives, several financial decisions were taken without adhering to regulatory compliance, which has now come under the scanner of investigators. The EOW is expected to record their statements to ascertain their role in the alleged irregularities.

