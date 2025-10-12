 Virar-Dahanu Local Halted After Power Failure, Passengers Stranded For Over 30 Minutes
Virar-Dahanu Local Halted After Power Failure, Passengers Stranded For Over 30 Minutes

Virar-Dahanu Local Halted After Power Failure, Passengers Stranded For Over 30 Minutes

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
A representative image of stranded passengers |

Virar: A power failure on the Western Railway's Virar-Dahanu route brought a local train to a sudden halt, causing significant inconvenience for passengers. The 3:45 PM local, which had just departed from Virar for Dahanu, stopped between Virar and Vaitarna stations when the electricity supply was cut.

Delay and disruption

For over half an hour, the train remained immobile, leaving passengers stranded. The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined, but it is expected to cause delays for several express trains as well.

Similar disruptions due to overhead cable faults have occurred in the past on this critical suburban line, which serves thousands of commuters. Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to restore the power supply as quickly as possible.

