Bhiwandi Accident: 32-Year-Old Biker Dies After Being Thrown Off Bridge In Collision Involving 2 Cars

Thane: A 32-year-old biker died after being thrown off a bridge following a collision involving two cars in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening.

Two Car Drivers Involved, One Injured

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Tare (32), a resident of Anjur Dive in Bhiwandi. The injured has been identified as Abdulla Mohammad Iliyas Ansari, a car driver and resident of Millat Nagar, Bhiwandi and another car drive name was not known.

Accident Took Place On Thackeray Bridge

The accident occurred on the Hindu Hriday Balasaheb Thackeray Bridge when one car was heading towards Kalyan and another towards Bhiwandi. The two cars collided, causing Tare—who was riding behind them on his bike—to be thrown off the bridge and onto the road at around 50 feet, suffering severe injuries.

Locals Rushed Victims To Hospital

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Tare dead on arrival. Ansari is undergoing treatment, while the other car driver escaped with minor injuries as his airbags deployed.

Police Register Case Against Driver

Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Shantinagar Police Station, said, “Due to the reckless driving of car driver Ansari, we have registered a case against him under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.”

The police alerted the traffic police to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the traffic movement.