No Attendance, No Salary: Nashik ZP CEO Cracks Down On Truant Employees

Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS, made a surprise visit on Tuesday to various departments of the Zilla Parishad and checked the attendance of the employees. When the actual attendance of the employees who registered their attendance on the online attendance app implemented in the Zilla Parishad was checked, six employees were not found to have registered their attendance, following which Pawar instructed the concerned department heads to deduct one day salary of these employees.

An online attendance system has been implemented in the Nashik Zilla Parishad administration to increase transparency and accountability. This system is not limited to the attendance of employees only, in the future, the attendance system will be linked to the salary, so no employee will be considered present without registering attendance, he also said on this occasion.

As per the government's 'Digital Administration' policy, the Zilla Parishad has started the process of keeping records digitally in all offices. This will make the work more efficient, transparent and accountable. The attendance app is an important step in this process, and all employees must register their attendance on the app on time every day, otherwise, attendance will not be taken into account, and salary will be affected, he explained.

Pawar directed the department heads to check the attendance report in each department daily, take the reasons for absent employees and ensure that no disciplinary action is taken. He also said that all officers and employees should be present during office hours and ensure that the citizens get the best service.