 No Attendance, No Salary: Nashik ZP CEO Cracks Down On Truant Employees
When the actual attendance of the employees who registered their attendance on the online attendance app implemented in the Zilla Parishad was checked, six employees were not found to have registered their attendance, following which Pawar instructed the concerned department heads to deduct one day salary of these employees.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS, made a surprise visit on Tuesday to various departments of the Zilla Parishad and checked the attendance of the employees. When the actual attendance of the employees who registered their attendance on the online attendance app implemented in the Zilla Parishad was checked, six employees were not found to have registered their attendance, following which Pawar instructed the concerned department heads to deduct one day salary of these employees.

An online attendance system has been implemented in the Nashik Zilla Parishad administration to increase transparency and accountability. This system is not limited to the attendance of employees only, in the future, the attendance system will be linked to the salary, so no employee will be considered present without registering attendance, he also said on this occasion.

