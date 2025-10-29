 Pune Residents Lose Sleep As Firecracker Noise Continues Post-Diwali
Pune Residents Lose Sleep As Firecracker Noise Continues Post-Diwali

Areas including Koregaon Park, Kondhwa, Swargate and Parvati reported repeated incidents of firecrackers past midnight. Residents say people need to understand the timing of the celebration

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune Residents Lose Sleep As Firecracker Noise Continues Post-Diwali | Anand Chaini

Despite strict guidelines on the use of firecrackers, post-Diwali, several parts of the city continued to witness loud bursts late into the night, leaving citizens angry and sleepless.

Areas including Koregaon Park, Kondhwa, Swargate and Parvati reported repeated incidents of firecrackers past midnight. Residents say people need to understand the timing of the celebration.

Anita Deshmukh, a resident of Koregaon Park, said people are still bursting crackers. “My children and elderly parents couldn’t sleep properly. The pet dogs are petrified. People need to understand the timing of the celebration.”

“Every year we face the same issue. The government announces time restrictions, but no one follows them,” expressed Rahul Joshi from Kondhwa. “We cannot complain as it is a simple excuse for a festival celebration," he added.

“It is not just about noise; the smoke makes it hard to breathe, especially for senior citizens,” said Farida Sheikh from Swargate. "As per the guidelines by the police, firecrackers generating sound levels above 125 decibels at 4 meters are banned. Chain crackers exceeding prescribed limits (115/110/105 dB depending on the number of crackers) are prohibited. Additionally, the use of noisy firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am is completely banned. But people deliberately break the rules, creating problems for others in residential areas," she added.

Nilesh Patil, who lives in Parvati, said there is no point in complaining to the police because by the time anyone responds, people have already stopped. “Festive joy is understandable, but it should not come at the cost of others’ peace," he added.

