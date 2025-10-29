Pune To Face Water Cut Tomorrow For Major Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas

Pune To Face Complete Water Cut Tomorrow For Major Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas | Representative Photo

Pune: Large parts of Pune will experience a complete water supply shutdown on Thursday (30th October), as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertakes crucial repair and maintenance work on key water pipelines.

According to the PMC’s Water Supply Department, the shutdown is required for repairing leaks in the main water pipeline supplying from Parvati Water Works to Lashkar (Camp) Water Station, as well as maintenance work on the Bhama Askhed water project line. Officials have stated that the repairs are essential to prevent major leaks and ensure stable water pressure in the future.

Superintendent Engineer Virendra Kelkar of the Lashkar Water Supply Department informed that normal water supply will be restored gradually on Friday, October 31, but residents may experience low pressure and delays in the initial hours of restoration.

Areas affected by Lashkar Water Works:

The shutdown will impact the entire Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Sayyadnagar, Heaven Park, Shankar Math, Vaidu Wadi, Ram Nagar, Anand Nagar, Hadapsar Gaothan, Satav Wadi, Gondhalenagar, Sasanenagar, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Solapur Road, BT Kawade Road, Bhimnagar, Koregaon Park, Orient Garden, Mohammedwadi Road (right section), Fursungi, and Uruli Devachi. Tanker-based water supply to Fursungi and Uruli Devachi will also remain suspended.



Areas affected under Nagar Road Water Works

The Kharadi region, including Aaple Ghar, Bhangai Vasti, Chaudhary Vasti, Eknath Pathare Nagar, Satav Vasti, Thite Vasti, Chandan Nagar, Borate Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Tukaram Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Ganesh Nagar, Anand Park, Rajshri Colony, Matenagar, Malwadi, and Mahavir Nagar, will experience no water supply throughout the day.

Areas affected by the Bhama Askhed scheme

Residents of Shejwal Park, Vidi Kamgar Vasti, Sainath Nagar, Vadheshwar Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Gharkul Society, Tempo Chowk, Pote Nagar, Vidya Nagar, and Murlidhar Society will also face a complete water cut.

The PMC has urged citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.