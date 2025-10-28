 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire At Waluj Industrial Estate Factory Causes Losses Worth Crores - VIDEOS
Supreme Silicon India Pvt. Ltd., owned by Abhijeet Suryawanshi and Abhijeet Goswami, manufactures silicon-based chemical products. The fire reportedly started around 3.30 pm while production work was underway

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A massive fire broke out at Supreme Silicon India Pvt. Ltd., a chemical manufacturing company located in the Waluj Industrial Area, on Monday afternoon, completely gutting the factory. The blaze erupted around 3.30 pm, reducing raw materials, finished goods, machinery, and other equipment to ashes within minutes, causing losses worth crores of rupees. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Watch Videos:

Supreme Silicon India Pvt. Ltd., owned by Abhijeet Suryawanshi and Abhijeet Goswami, manufactures silicon-based chemical products. The fire reportedly started around 3.30 pm while production work was underway. Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade personnel from Waluj rushed to the site with fire tenders. However, the flames spread rapidly, prompting the deployment of 12 to 14 additional water tankers. Fire tenders from Garware and Bajaj companies also joined the operation. After nearly three hours of continuous efforts, the fire was finally brought under control.

Preliminary investigations suggest that water was being heated for chemical production when an LPG cylinder exploded, igniting nearby chemical barrels and spreading flames throughout the premises.

article-image

Officials from the Waluj MIDC police station, along with Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Arjun Gaikwad, Anil Patil, and Dilip Chaudhary, visited the spot to assess the damage. Around three to four mixer machines, gas cylinders, chemical barrels, raw materials, finished goods, furniture, and other items were completely destroyed in the fire.

